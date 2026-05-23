BCCI Ready To Move On From Suryakumar Yadav, Gambhir Holds Final Say: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suryakumar Yadav's T20 future faces uncertainty despite captaincy success.

Selectors are reportedly concerned about his batting form and consistency.

Coach Gautam Gambhir's support may influence the final decision on his role.

Suryakumar Yadav India Future: Suryakumar Yadav could reportedly be facing an uncertain future in India’s T20 setup despite leading the side successfully over the past year. According to a PTI report, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee is not fully convinced about Surya’s place in the squad purely as a batsman, with head coach Gautam Gambhir expected to play a major role in the final decision regarding his future. The report stated that concerns around Suryakumar’s form have been growing steadily within the board, especially after an underwhelming run across formats.

BCCI Selectors Reportedly Losing Faith In Surya

While Suryakumar currently remains India’s T20 captain, the report suggests that sections within the selection panel are already considering a transition.

The selectors had reportedly hoped IPL 2026 would help Surya rediscover his rhythm, particularly after his explosive performances in the previous season. However, his struggles continued, leading to deeper concerns about his long-term future in the shortest format.

A senior BCCI source was quoted stating the following:

"Initially, the selectors thought that the IPL would help Suryakumar regain form like the last edition when he crossed 700 runs. But strangely, there hasn't been any technical course correction in his game. Even the rookiest of pacers are just bowling straight hard lengths, and he has no answer. Selectors don't see him playing the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. It is as simple as that,"

While Suryakumar Yadav played a crucial inning in India's T20 World Cup opener against USA, he failed to impress with the bat thereafter.

Even in the IPL, he has had a very poor run with Mumbai Indians, scoring just 210 runs in 12 matches, which features a solitary half century.

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Gambhir’s Support Could Be Decisive

Despite the criticism, the report adds that India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s backing may still prove crucial for Suryakumar.

Within the BCCI, there is reportedly recognition that the relationship between captain and coach significantly impacts dressing-room stability. Gambhir is believed to value Suryakumar’s leadership qualities and tactical understanding of T20 cricket.

Importantly, India’s results under Surya have remained exceptional. The team has not lost a single T20I series under his captaincy and also lifted the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year.