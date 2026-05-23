LSG vs PBKS Highlights: Punjab Still Alive! Clinch Must-Win Clash To Stay In Playoff Hunt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Punjab Kings chased 197 to beat Lucknow Super Giants.

Josh Inglis scored 72, and Abdul Samad added 37 for LSG.

Shreyas Iyer hit a century to seal the playoff-clinching victory.

LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026: Punjab Kings have defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets. This victory has taken them to 15 points, keeping their IPL 2026 Playoff hopes well and truly alive. They will now hope Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (who have now been eliminated from the tournament) win their matches as well, which would then allow PBKS to progress to the knockouts. LSG, on the other hand, finish their season with back-to-back losses, and plenty of questions to address.

Inglis Powers LSG To 196

Lucknow Super Giants finished the first innings with a competitive 196/6 against Punjab Kings. Josh Inglis led the charge with a fluent 72 off 44 balls, striking nine fours and two sixes at an impressive strike rate of 163.64. Abdul Samad provided the finishing touch with an unbeaten 37 off 20 deliveries to push LSG close to the 200-run mark.

LSG suffered early setbacks as Arshin Kulkarni and Nicholas Pooran departed cheaply inside the Power-play. Ayush Badoni steadied the innings with a useful 43 before being stumped courtesy of a silly mistake and great awareness by PBKS wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh.

Inglis later stitched together a valuable partnership with captain Rishabh Pant, who contributed 26 runs.

At 147/4 after 15 overs, LSG looked set for a massive finish, but losing Inglis hurt their momentum, and they couldn't push past the 200-run mark.

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Prabhsimran-Iyer Lead PBKS' Charge

LSG's innings with the ball started on the perfect note as Mohammed Shami sent PBKS' Priyansh Arya back on a golden duck. Cooper Connolly, who has been one of Punjab's best players this season also couldn't contribute much.

However, Prabhsimran Singh held his nerve and played a composed inning in a lenghty and productive partnership with captain Shreyas Iyer. Both went past their fifties, but the former’s knock would have irked Lucknow even more after Rishabh Pant had dropped him off Arjun Tendulkar’s bowling earlier.

Tendulkar did manage to get Prabhsimran out eventually, but the damage was done by then. Iyer took over the responsibility, finishing the chase in style with a six that also brought up his century.