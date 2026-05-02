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HomeSportsCricketDid CSK Drop Sameer Rizvi For Religious Advice To MS Dhoni? Here's The Reality

Did CSK Drop Sameer Rizvi For Religious Advice To MS Dhoni? Here's The Reality

Several posts on X claim that Rizvi suggested MS Dhoni offer prayers to recover from a knee injury, after which he was allegedly dropped from the playing XI.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 May 2026 04:51 PM (IST)

A claim involving Sameer Rizvi, young batter from Uttar Pradesh who made his IPL debut with the Chennai Super Kings, is rapidly circulating on social media.

The viral posts allege that Rizvi advised former CSK captain MS Dhoni to offer Namaz (Islamic prayers), and was subsequently dropped from the team. Let’s examine the truth behind these claims.

Also on ABP Live | Cricketer Dies By Suicide After Selection Heartbreak

Multiple posts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have shared similar narratives. One such post claimed that Rizvi suggested Dhoni offer prayers to recover from a knee injury, after which he was allegedly dropped from the playing XI and eventually released by the franchise. Variations of this story have been widely shared, repeating the same allegation.

What is the truth?

As of now, there is no official confirmation supporting these claims. Neither the Chennai Super Kings, nor MS Dhoni, nor Sameer Rizvi has issued any statement on the matter. In the absence of credible or verified information, these claims remain unsubstantiated and appear to be based purely on social media speculation.

Rizvi’s IPL journey

CSK had signed Rizvi for ₹8.40 crore in the 2024 auction, but he struggled to make an impact, scoring just 51 runs in 5 innings across 8 matches. He was later released after that season. In the 2025 mega auction, the Delhi Capitals picked him up for ₹95 lakh, and he continues to be part of their squad in the 2026 season, where he has shown promising form with the bat.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 Sameer Rizvi
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