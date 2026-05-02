Did CSK Drop Sameer Rizvi For Religious Advice To MS Dhoni?

A claim involving Sameer Rizvi, young batter from Uttar Pradesh who made his IPL debut with the Chennai Super Kings, is rapidly circulating on social media.

The viral posts allege that Rizvi advised former CSK captain MS Dhoni to offer Namaz (Islamic prayers), and was subsequently dropped from the team. Let’s examine the truth behind these claims.

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Multiple posts on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) have shared similar narratives. One such post claimed that Rizvi suggested Dhoni offer prayers to recover from a knee injury, after which he was allegedly dropped from the playing XI and eventually released by the franchise. Variations of this story have been widely shared, repeating the same allegation.

>Sameer Rizvi told dhoni to read Namaz to heal his knee pain quickly



>MS Dhoni benched Rizvi for the rest of the season and Kicked this J*hadi out of the team



Absolute chad behaviour from Thala 🗿🚩 pic.twitter.com/GJWz91zf4N — Courageous (@CourageousRo) May 2, 2026

Meet Sameer Rizvi



He is a cricketer from Uttar Pradesh. Played for Kanpur Superstars in UPLT20



He was picked by CSK in IPL



Last season Dhoni was going through knee injury



He told dhoni to read Namaz to heal his knee quickly. He told him to read certain kalma while offering… pic.twitter.com/4lKTvJIsI9 — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) May 1, 2026

🚨 Sameer Rizvi told MS Dhoni to offer namaz 🚨



When Sameer Rizvi was in the CSK team, and MS Dhoni was suffering from knee pain, Rizvi suggested that Dhoni should offer namaz and his knee problem would get better. After hearing this, Dhoni got angry and Sameer Rizvi was removed… pic.twitter.com/tsH8dGOLvg — Mufanlal Wohra (@ramgaming242) May 1, 2026

What is the truth?

As of now, there is no official confirmation supporting these claims. Neither the Chennai Super Kings, nor MS Dhoni, nor Sameer Rizvi has issued any statement on the matter. In the absence of credible or verified information, these claims remain unsubstantiated and appear to be based purely on social media speculation.

Rizvi’s IPL journey

CSK had signed Rizvi for ₹8.40 crore in the 2024 auction, but he struggled to make an impact, scoring just 51 runs in 5 innings across 8 matches. He was later released after that season. In the 2025 mega auction, the Delhi Capitals picked him up for ₹95 lakh, and he continues to be part of their squad in the 2026 season, where he has shown promising form with the bat.