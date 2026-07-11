'J&K Is Integral Part Of India': Indian Diplomat Corrects Incorrect Map At Dhaka Seminar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incident reflects India's consistent diplomatic stand on Kashmir.

An Indian diplomat publicly objected to the depiction of Jammu and Kashmir on a map displayed during a seminar in Bangladesh, reiterating New Delhi's position that the Union Territory is an "integral and inalienable" part of India. The exchange took place at a seminar titled "Rebuilding Trust, Renewing Regional Integration: Pathways for Revitalising SAARC", organised by the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) in Dhaka on Monday. The incident has since drawn attention on social media, with several users praising the diplomat for raising the issue during the event.

Indian Diplomat Flags Map Depiction During Seminar

The objection was raised by Pooja Kumari Jha, Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, while former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Ahmed Tariq Karim was delivering a presentation.

As Karim displayed a map during his address, Jha interrupted to point out that the representation of India's boundaries was incorrect. She stated that the map inaccurately depicted Jammu and Kashmir and reaffirmed that the region is an integral part of India, as per reports.

Karim responded that the map had been used only for representational purposes and was not intended to depict actual international boundaries. While acknowledging his explanation, Jha maintained her objection, stating that she understood his point but wanted to formally flag the inaccurate portrayal of Jammu and Kashmir.

When Karim asked whether she was representing India, Jha identified herself as the Second Secretary at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Karim replied that her objection had been noted before resuming his presentation.

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Incident Mirrors India's Stand At International Forums

The Dhaka exchange is the latest instance of Indian officials publicly objecting to what New Delhi considers incorrect representations of Jammu and Kashmir at international events.

Earlier this year, on June 5, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, P. Harish, exercised New Delhi's Right of Reply during the UN General Assembly after Pakistan referred to Jammu and Kashmir while discussions were underway on the Security Council's annual report.

Harish asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." He also accused Pakistan of advancing false and biased narratives and said that membership of the UN Security Council carries significant responsibilities.

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Presentation Focused On SAARC And Regional Cooperation

Following the exchange, Karim continued his presentation on regional integration in South Asia.

He argued that while countries in the region emerged from colonial rule with legal sovereignty, they also inherited complex identities, uneven institutions and enduring concerns over territorial integrity.

According to Karim, colonial rule did more than redraw borders; it reshaped political thinking by encouraging regional elites to view security primarily through the lens of territorial control. He also suggested that, before colonial consolidation, South Asia was not organised into the rigidly defined territorial units that exist today.

Meanwhile, clips of the exchange have circulated widely on social media, where many users have commended Jha for promptly raising the objection during the seminar.