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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia's Naval Strength Grows As Rajnath Singh Commissions INS Mahendragiri

India's Naval Strength Grows As Rajnath Singh Commissions INS Mahendragiri

The commissioning ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam in the presence of senior Indian Navy officials and other dignitaries.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Defence Minister commissioned INS Mahendragiri, sixth indigenous stealth frigate.
  • Warship features advanced stealth, multi-mission capability, diverse weaponry.
  • Over 75% indigenous content signifies India's growing self-reliance.

Visakhapatnam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday commissioned Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, into the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet here, marking another milestone in India's journey towards defence self-reliance and indigenous warship construction.

The commissioning ceremony was held in the presence of senior naval officials and other dignitaries at the naval dockyard in the port city.

"INS Mahendragiri can effectively counter threats from the air, enemy vessels on the surface and submarines beneath the sea. As a blue-water warship, it can protect India's maritime interests not only near the coast but also in distant and deep oceans for weeks at a time," said Singh, addressing the commissioning ceremony at Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

Congratulating Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), the Indian Navy, the crew of INS Mahendragiri and the people of the country, Singh said the warship reflects India's growing defence manufacturing capability and commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

With a full-load displacement of about 6,670 tonnes and a top speed of 28 knots, INS Mahendragiri is a multi-mission stealth frigate capable of undertaking the full spectrum of maritime operations. It incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, reduced radar signature and a high degree of automation.

The Union Minister noted that the warship has more than 75 per cent indigenous content, reflecting India's design capability, manufacturing excellence and the growing strength of its defence ecosystem.

INS Mahendragiri can be fitted with the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile, among the world's fastest and most lethal cruise missiles.

It is also equipped with a multifunction radar, long-range surface-to-air missile system, indigenous rocket launcher, torpedo launcher, integrated anti-submarine defence system, electronic warfare suite and close-in weapon system.

He said the frigate can effectively undertake anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine operations while also carrying out maritime security missions, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, and sustained deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

Describing it as a "blue-water warship", Singh said INS Mahendragiri can counter threats from the air, enemy vessels on the surface and submarines beneath the sea while safeguarding India's maritime interests not only near the coastline but also in distant and deep oceans for weeks at a time.

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the warship is the first Indian naval vessel to bear the name.

Referring to its crest featuring a goshawk perched atop the Mahendragiri mountain, Singh said it symbolises sharp vision, extraordinary patience and the ability to take decisive action, qualities expected of a frontline naval warship.

The defence minister said the commissioning of Mahendragiri further strengthens the Indian Navy's combat capability and underscores India's emergence as a leading indigenous warship-building nation while reinforcing its role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region and a key contributor to a secure, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is INS Mahendragiri?

INS Mahendragiri is the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate commissioned into the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet. It represents a significant step in India's defence self-reliance and warship construction.

What are the key capabilities of INS Mahendragiri?

It can effectively counter air, surface, and submarine threats, operating as a blue-water warship in both coastal and deep oceans. It incorporates advanced stealth features, enhanced survivability, and a high degree of automation.

What is the indigenous content of INS Mahendragiri?

The warship boasts over 75 per cent indigenous content, showcasing India's design capability and manufacturing excellence. This reflects the growing strength of India's defence ecosystem.

How is INS Mahendragiri armed?

It can be fitted with the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile, among other armaments. It also features a multifunction radar, long-range surface-to-air missile, and integrated anti-submarine defense systems.

Published at : 11 Jul 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Navy Rajnath SIngh INS Mahendragiri
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