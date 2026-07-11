Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump warns Iran of massive military retaliation.

Trump claims

Israeli intelligence warned US about assassination plot.

Tensions high over Strait of Hormuz, nuclear talks.

US President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to Iran, claiming the United States is prepared to launch an overwhelming military response if Tehran attempts to assassinate him. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following reports of an alleged Iranian plot against the US President and continued instability in the Middle East.

In a strongly worded statement, Trump said the US military had already been instructed to respond with force if any attempt was made on his life, while also addressing concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz and the future of nuclear negotiations.

Trump Threatens Massive Military Retaliation

Trump claimed that the United States had thousands of missiles ready to strike Iran if the Iranian government carried out or attempted an assassination against him.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”

US President Donald Trump says, "1000 Missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow. Should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to… pic.twitter.com/mt86atJIkA — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2026



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He further asserted that military preparations had already been made for such a scenario.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” he added.

Israeli Intelligence Reportedly Alerted Washington

Trump's comments followed media reports suggesting Israeli intelligence had warned the United States about a fresh alleged Iranian assassination plot.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel shared intelligence indicating Tehran was planning to target the US President. Separately, CNN reported that American intelligence agencies had been monitoring threats against Trump for some time, but the information provided by Israel was the first to indicate a specific alleged plot.

The reports have added to growing concerns over regional security as relations between the United States and Iran remain strained.

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Strait Of Hormuz, Military Escalation And Nuclear Talks

Trump also called on Iran to publicly guarantee that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to international shipping, insisting commercial vessels should not come under attack. Tehran has continued to resist such demands while maintaining control over the strategically important waterway and seeking to impose charges on passing ships.

The latest warning comes after several days of US airstrikes targeting Iranian positions and retaliatory attacks by Tehran across parts of the Middle East. The escalation followed Iran's alleged attacks on three ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the week.