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English NewsNewsWorld'1,000 Missiles Locked And Loaded': Trump Warns Iran Over Assassination Plot After Khamenei's Funeral

'1,000 Missiles Locked And Loaded': Trump Warns Iran Over Assassination Plot After Khamenei's Funeral

Donald Trump warned Iran that 1,000 missiles are "locked and loaded" if Tehran attempts to assassinate him amid rising regional tensions.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump warns Iran of massive military retaliation.
  • Trump claims
  • Israeli intelligence warned US about assassination plot.
  • Tensions high over Strait of Hormuz, nuclear talks.

US President Donald Trump has issued a sharp warning to Iran, claiming the United States is prepared to launch an overwhelming military response if Tehran attempts to assassinate him. His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following reports of an alleged Iranian plot against the US President and continued instability in the Middle East.

In a strongly worded statement, Trump said the US military had already been instructed to respond with force if any attempt was made on his life, while also addressing concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz and the future of nuclear negotiations.

Trump Threatens Massive Military Retaliation

Trump claimed that the United States had thousands of missiles ready to strike Iran if the Iranian government carried out or attempted an assassination against him.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat, pronounced in many corners of the Globe, to assassinate, or attempt to assassinate, the sitting President of the United States of America, in this case, ME!”


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He further asserted that military preparations had already been made for such a scenario.

“Orders have already been given, and the U.S. Military is ready, willing, and able, for a one year period of time, subject to extension, to completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran,” he added.

Israeli Intelligence Reportedly Alerted Washington

Trump's comments followed media reports suggesting Israeli intelligence had warned the United States about a fresh alleged Iranian assassination plot.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israel shared intelligence indicating Tehran was planning to target the US President. Separately, CNN reported that American intelligence agencies had been monitoring threats against Trump for some time, but the information provided by Israel was the first to indicate a specific alleged plot.

The reports have added to growing concerns over regional security as relations between the United States and Iran remain strained.

ALSO READ: Trump Reveals What Will Happen If Iran Assassinates Him: 'I've Left Instructions To...'

Strait Of Hormuz, Military Escalation And Nuclear Talks

Trump also called on Iran to publicly guarantee that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to international shipping, insisting commercial vessels should not come under attack. Tehran has continued to resist such demands while maintaining control over the strategically important waterway and seeking to impose charges on passing ships.

The latest warning comes after several days of US airstrikes targeting Iranian positions and retaliatory attacks by Tehran across parts of the Middle East. The escalation followed Iran's alleged attacks on three ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz earlier in the week.

Before You Go

UP News: Meerut SSP Slap Row Escalates as Lalita Murder Case Sparks Political Storm

Frequently Asked Questions

Are diplomatic discussions still possible with Iran?

Yes, despite escalating tensions, Trump indicated diplomatic engagement had not completely ended. Reports suggest US and Iranian officials could meet for discussions on Tehran's nuclear program.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US-Iran Nuclear Talks Trump Iran Warning US IRan War Trump Assassination Threat
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