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English NewsNewsWorldIndia, New Zealand Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership; PM Modi, Luxon Unveil Roadmap To 2030

India, New Zealand Elevate Ties To Strategic Partnership; PM Modi, Luxon Unveil Roadmap To 2030

PM Modi's first New Zealand visit in 40 years elevates bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, boosting trade, defence and Indo-Pacific cooperation.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, New Zealand elevate ties to Strategic Partnership.
  • Signed FTA, targeting $7 billion trade by 2030.
  • Maritime security, defence, counter-terrorism cooperation enhanced.
  • Education, cultural exchange, global cooperation also strengthened.

India and New Zealand have elevated their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, marking a significant outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Auckland on July 10-11. The visit, made at the invitation of New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades and is being viewed as a major milestone in expanding cooperation across trade, defence, education, technology and regional security.

The two leaders endorsed the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030, setting out an ambitious framework aimed at deepening collaboration over the next four years while strengthening existing mechanisms of engagement and opening new areas of cooperation.

Trade, Investment And Economic Cooperation Get Major Boost

India and New Zealand agreed to significantly expand their economic relationship, setting an aspirational target of doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion (around ₹35,000 crore) by 2030.

A key outcome of the visit was the conclusion and signing of a comprehensive and mutually beneficial India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both governments committed to ensuring its early implementation, with the agreement expected to reduce trade barriers, encourage investment and create fresh opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, dairy, tourism and maritime industries. They welcomed new arrangements on tourism while encouraging airlines to establish direct non-stop flights between India and New Zealand.

Agricultural collaboration is expected to focus on improving productivity in sectors including kiwifruit, apples and honey, alongside institutional partnerships that promote research, innovation and skill development.

ALSO READ: 'Historic Milestone': PM Modi Hails India-New Zealand FTA, Thanks Luxon For Swift Deal

Defence, Maritime Security And Counter-Terrorism In Focus

Security cooperation emerged as another major pillar of the strengthened relationship.

Building on the defence cooperation memorandum signed in 2025, both countries agreed to deepen engagement between their defence establishments while expanding collaboration in maritime security through newly concluded agreements covering hydrography, nautical cartography and logistics support.

Recognising their shared interests in maintaining stability across the Indo-Pacific, India and New Zealand also decided to establish an annual Maritime Security Dialogue. They reaffirmed cooperation against terrorism, cyber threats, organised crime, narcotics trafficking and human smuggling, while working towards formal arrangements between law enforcement agencies.

ALSO READ: New Zealand Lights Up Auckland's Sky Tower In Tricolour For PM Modi's Historic Visit

People-To-People Ties, Education And Global Cooperation Strengthened

The two Prime Ministers highlighted the growing contribution of the Indian community in New Zealand, describing it as an important bridge connecting the two nations.

Education, research, science, innovation and technology were identified as priority sectors for future cooperation. Both sides agreed to strengthen partnerships between universities and research institutions while promoting student mobility and institutional collaboration.

Sport and culture also featured prominently during the visit. The leaders welcomed celebrations marking 100 Years of Unity Through Sport in 2026 and endorsed a Joint Action Plan on Sport to promote exchanges in coaching, sports science and high-performance training.

On the global stage, India and New Zealand reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. They reiterated support for freedom of navigation, peaceful dispute resolution and reforms of the United Nations Security Council, with New Zealand once again backing India's aspiration for permanent membership in an expanded Security Council.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was a key outcome of Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to New Zealand?

A major outcome was the elevation of India-New Zealand bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership. The leaders also endorsed the India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030.

What economic goals have India and New Zealand set for their bilateral relationship?

They aim to significantly expand their economic relationship, targeting to double bilateral trade in goods and services to NZ$7 billion by 2030. A Free Trade Agreement was also signed.

How are India and New Zealand enhancing their security cooperation?

They are deepening engagement between defence establishments and expanding collaboration in maritime security through new agreements. An annual Maritime Security Dialogue will also be established.

What is the significance of the recently signed Free Trade Agreement?

The comprehensive FTA is expected to reduce trade barriers, encourage investment, and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries. Both governments are committed to its early implementation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 08:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Narendra Modi India New Zealand New Zealand Visit
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