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HomeSportsCricketCricketer Dies By Suicide After Selection Heartbreak: Report

Cricketer Dies By Suicide After Selection Heartbreak: Report

This heartbreaking event has reignited discussions regarding the immense pressure placed on young athletes at the grassroots and domestic levels.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 May 2026 02:38 PM (IST)

The cricket community is mourning the tragic loss of Angel Gangwani, a 15-year-old aspiring cricketer who died by suicide in Puducherry on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

As per Times of India, Angel, a second-year BBA student and the daughter of a Chennai-based GST superintendent, had been living in a rented house in Sokkanathanpet to pursue her cricketing dreams. She was a dedicated trainee at a local coaching center in Thilaspet.

TOI reported that the tragedy unfolded after she returned from practice at approximately 8:00 PM on Wednesday. When her coach, Kathirvel, was unable to reach her later that night, he grew concerned and visited her residence. He and the house owner discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan. She was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kathirkamam but was declared dead on arrival.

Selection Heartbreak

According to preliminary investigations and statements from her landlord, the young athlete had been deeply dejected after a recent professional setback.  

Angel had recently participated in the selection trials for the Puducherry Women's T20 cricket team held in Thutipet. Her name was not included in the final list of selected players. Witnesses noted that she had become noticeably withdrawn and distressed following the announcement of the squad.

Broader Issue

This heartbreaking event has reignited discussions regarding the immense pressure placed on young athletes at the grassroots and domestic levels.

Unlike international stars who have access to sports psychologists, many aspiring domestic players lack the necessary mental health infrastructure to deal with the "all-or-nothing" nature of selections.

For many young cricketers, the sport is not just a career but their primary identity, making a professional rejection feel like a profound personal failure. The local D Nagar police have initiated an investigation into the matter to provide a full report on the circumstances surrounding her death.  

Helpline: If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can call the national helpline 14416 (Tele-MANAS) or local support services immediately.

Before You Go

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 02:38 PM (IST)
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Angel Gangwani Cricketer Suicide
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