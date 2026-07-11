Virat Kohli 'Secretly Tracked' At Private Meeting In London; Cox Reveals Shocking Incident

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli photographed unknowingly during private meeting with Jordan Cox.

Photos of private London meeting quickly circulated, raising concerns.

Cox praised Kohli for his IPL mentorship and generous guidance.

Kohli returns for ODIs after injury; India faces England.

England batsman Jordan Cox has revealed that India batsman Virat Kohli was photographed without his knowledge during a private meeting in London last month. The two players, who shared a dressing room during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning Indian Premier League campaign, met at a cafe shortly before Cox made his Test debut against New Zealand at The Oval.

Privacy Concerns For Kohli

The incident occurred while both players attempted to maintain a low profile in public. Pictures of the interaction circulated rapidly across social media channels shortly after the meeting concluded.

Speaking to The Guardian, Cox expressed his surprise at the sudden online appearance of the private encounter. The young batsman detailed how quickly the images surfaced despite the quiet setting.

"The upsetting thing for him is that people are following him without him knowing. Hundreds of people walked past us, no one stopped, no one did anything. But then, about two hours later, he's texting me, going, 'Have you seen all these photos?' I was like 'what the hell?" Cox told The Guardian.

See Pictures Of Virat Kohli With Jordan Cox

Virat Kohli with Jordan Cox. pic.twitter.com/wcrEDNDOO7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 16, 2026

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Cox's Praise For Kohli For IPL Mentorship

Kohli has increasingly used London as a personal base outside of his active international playing schedules. The prolific batsman recently retired from the longest format of the game earlier this year.

Cox praised the veteran for offering critical guidance during their time together in the IPL. The rookie spent the season learning from senior players within the championship-winning squad.

"The thing that I found the most special during the IPL is how much time he gave me as a player and, for someone who's achieved so much, how much he gives back generally. Some guys focus on their own game, but he is someone who always wants to help others before he helps himself. That is very rare," Cox added.

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One Day International Series Preparations

Kohli returns to the national squad following a standard rehabilitation period for a minor hamstring injury. The physical ailment previously kept him out of the bilateral series against Afghanistan.

The veteran batsman will rejoin the touring party for the opening One Day International match in Birmingham on Tuesday. Management expects his presence to stabilise a struggling white-ball lineup.

India face England in the final match of the T20I series in Southampton on Saturday. The visitors currently trail three-nil after failing to secure a victory across the opening fixtures.