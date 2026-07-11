Alarm Bells For Team India! BCCI To Review T20I Failures After England Tour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India faced consecutive T20 series defeats against Ireland and England.

BCCI will review team's performance after current ODI series concludes.

Batting partnerships and bowling control are key performance concerns.

BCCI Meeting IND vs ENG T20 Series Loss: India's disappointing run in T20 cricket has reportedly prompted the BCCI to initiate a review once the ongoing white-ball tour of England concludes. After lifting the T20 World Cup not long ago, the team has endured a difficult transition phase, suffering back-to-back series defeats against Ireland and England with a new-look squad. The changes included appointing Shreyas Iyer as T20I captain, leaving out former skipper Suryakumar Yadav from the Ireland and England assignments, and handing opportunities to emerging players such as teenage opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

However, the results have fallen well short of expectations, leading to increased scrutiny over the team's performances.

BCCI To Conduct Performance Review

Speaking to IANS, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that a review meeting will be held after the ODI series against England concludes on July 19.

"The review meeting will be strictly about the performance of the team and how course correction can be done with regard to the shortcomings. Nothing else will be discussed,"

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Saikia stressed that the board's immediate priority is evaluating the team's on-field performances rather than discussing any unrelated matters.

Focus On Correcting India's Shortcomings

While acknowledging India's recent struggles, the BCCI secretary maintained that difficult phases are a natural part of international cricket.

"The BCCI is currently observing the performance of the Indian T20 team, which has not been up to the mark in the ongoing series against England. However, this is not something abnormal and can happen in international cricket. We consider it a purely bad phase."

He also revealed when the review will take place.

"Once the ODI series gets over on July 19 and the team comes back, we will have a review meeting with the core members of the team to discuss what went wrong in England."

India's batting unit has repeatedly struggled to build substantial partnerships up top, while the bowling attack has also come under pressure after leaking runs at crucial stages, which has been the primary reason behind these successive series defeats.