A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Friday. Local authorities are currently conducting extensive search and rescue operations.
Explorer
15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island
At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat carrying 32 Indians capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. Several survivors were rescued as search and rescue operations continued.
- Boat with Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island.
- Local authorities launched extensive search and rescue operations.
Before You Go
PM Modi News: New Zealand Praises India's Growth, Highlights Poverty Reduction During Auckland Visit
Frequently Asked Questions
What incident occurred near Phu Quoc Island?
What steps are being taken to assist affected families?
The Indian mission has established control rooms in both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. These rooms are available to assist affected families and provide information about the incident.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island
World
‘Why No Press Conferences?’ Journalist Puts Modi On Spot In New Zealand, MEA Official Responds
World
US Presses Iran To Pledge End To Hormuz Attacks As Trump Issues Fresh Warning
World
Hyderabad Couple Goes Missing During Switzerland Trip; Police Probe Rs 50 Cr Investment Claims
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion