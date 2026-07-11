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English NewsNewsWorld15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat carrying 32 Indians capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island. Several survivors were rescued as search and rescue operations continued.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Boat with Indian tourists capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island.
  • Local authorities launched extensive search and rescue operations.

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat carrying a group of travellers capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday afternoon, turning what was meant to be a holiday into a tragedy.

According to local authorities, the vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island and one of its most popular tourist destinations, AP news agency reported.

How Incident Unfolded?

The speedboat, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, had departed from Hon May Rut for An Thoi Port at around 1 pm local time. It capsized approximately 400 metres from the shore, throwing everyone on board into the sea.

Tourist boat operators in the vicinity spotted the accident and reached the site within minutes to assist in rescue efforts. However, the operation proved challenging as the vessel had overturned completely, reportedly trapping several passengers inside.

Officials said 15 Indian tourists died in the accident, while a number of survivors were rescued. Authorities believe rough sea conditions and strong waves caused the boat to capsize, although there was no rainfall at the time of the incident.

Rescue Operation Underway

Phu Quoc, located off Vietnam's southern coast, attracts millions of visitors each year. The island received around 5.7 million tourists in the first six months of this year, including more than 1.3 million international visitors.

Following the tragedy, authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone launched a large-scale search, rescue and relief operation. Further details on the victims and the circumstances surrounding the accident are awaited.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred near Phu Quoc Island?

A boat carrying several Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Friday. Local authorities are currently conducting extensive search and rescue operations.

What steps are being taken to assist affected families?

The Indian mission has established control rooms in both Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. These rooms are available to assist affected families and provide information about the incident.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 03:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Phu Quoc Island Indian Tourists In Vietnam Boat Capsize In Vietnam
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