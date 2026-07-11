15 Indian Tourists Dead After Speedboat Capsizes Near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island

At least 15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat carrying a group of travellers capsized off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday afternoon, turning what was meant to be a holiday into a tragedy.

According to local authorities, the vessel was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island and one of its most popular tourist destinations, AP news agency reported.

How Incident Unfolded?

The speedboat, operated by Ocean Pearl Island Company, had departed from Hon May Rut for An Thoi Port at around 1 pm local time. It capsized approximately 400 metres from the shore, throwing everyone on board into the sea.

Tourist boat operators in the vicinity spotted the accident and reached the site within minutes to assist in rescue efforts. However, the operation proved challenging as the vessel had overturned completely, reportedly trapping several passengers inside.

Officials said 15 Indian tourists died in the accident, while a number of survivors were rescued. Authorities believe rough sea conditions and strong waves caused the boat to capsize, although there was no rainfall at the time of the incident.

Rescue Operation Underway

Phu Quoc, located off Vietnam's southern coast, attracts millions of visitors each year. The island received around 5.7 million tourists in the first six months of this year, including more than 1.3 million international visitors.

Following the tragedy, authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone launched a large-scale search, rescue and relief operation. Further details on the victims and the circumstances surrounding the accident are awaited.