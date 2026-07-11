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English NewsCitiesGhaziabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Under-Construction Mall; Rape-Murder Suspected

Ghaziabad Horror: 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Under-Construction Mall; Rape-Murder Suspected

Police have registered an FIR under murder, gang rape and POCSO charges and detained several suspects.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 11:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Seven-year-old girl found dead in Ghaziabad construction mall.
  • Police suspect sexual assault and murder, further investigation ongoing.
  • FIR filed under POCSO, abduction, murder; suspects detained.
  • Forensic teams collected evidence; post-mortem report awaited for facts.

A seven-year-old girl was found dead inside an under-construction mall in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension in the early hours of Saturday, with police suspecting that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The victim, whose family hails from Bihar, lived with her parents at the construction site in Raj Nagar Extension under the Nandgram police station limits, where they worked as labourers.

According to police, the girl went missing around 9 PM on Friday. Her family and fellow workers searched for her for several hours before her body was found on the ground floor of the under-construction building at around 1 AM. The police were immediately informed.

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Police suspect that the child was first abducted or lured away and later sexually assaulted. They are also examining whether she was thrown from the third floor of the under-construction building, leading to her death. Officials said the exact sequence of events would be established after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

FIR Filed Under POCSO; Several Suspects Detained

Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions pertaining to abduction, gang rape, murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Several suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

ACP Priyashree Pal said senior officers and a forensic team inspected the scene after the incident was reported.

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"Police received information that the body of a seven-year-old girl was found in an under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension. Taking immediate cognizance of the information, the Nandgram police station team reached the spot. All senior officials have inspected the crime scene. The FSL team was called to collect evidence. Police have detained some suspects, and they are being interrogated," ACP Priyashree Pal said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. Police said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, forensic findings and questioning of the detained suspects.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the seven-year-old girl in Ghaziabad?

A seven-year-old girl was found dead inside an under-construction mall in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension. Police suspect she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

Where was the girl's body discovered and when?

Her body was found on the ground floor of an under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension around 1 AM on Saturday. She had gone missing around 9 PM on Friday.

What actions have police taken regarding the incident?

Police have filed an FIR under relevant provisions, including the POCSO Act, and detained several suspects for questioning. A forensic team has also collected evidence from the crime scene.

What are police investigating as the cause of death?

Police suspect she was sexually assaulted and killed. They are also examining if she was thrown from the third floor of the building, with the exact sequence to be established after post-mortem and forensic analysis.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News UP News Ghaziabad
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