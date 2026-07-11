Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Seven-year-old girl found dead in Ghaziabad construction mall.

Police suspect sexual assault and murder, further investigation ongoing.

FIR filed under POCSO, abduction, murder; suspects detained.

Forensic teams collected evidence; post-mortem report awaited for facts.

A seven-year-old girl was found dead inside an under-construction mall in Ghaziabad's Raj Nagar Extension in the early hours of Saturday, with police suspecting that she was sexually assaulted before being killed.

The victim, whose family hails from Bihar, lived with her parents at the construction site in Raj Nagar Extension under the Nandgram police station limits, where they worked as labourers.

According to police, the girl went missing around 9 PM on Friday. Her family and fellow workers searched for her for several hours before her body was found on the ground floor of the under-construction building at around 1 AM. The police were immediately informed.

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Police suspect that the child was first abducted or lured away and later sexually assaulted. They are also examining whether she was thrown from the third floor of the under-construction building, leading to her death. Officials said the exact sequence of events would be established after the post-mortem examination and forensic analysis.

A forensic team examined the crime scene and collected evidence.

FIR Filed Under POCSO; Several Suspects Detained

Police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions pertaining to abduction, gang rape, murder and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Several suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

ACP Priyashree Pal said senior officers and a forensic team inspected the scene after the incident was reported.

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"Police received information that the body of a seven-year-old girl was found in an under-construction mall in Raj Nagar Extension. Taking immediate cognizance of the information, the Nandgram police station team reached the spot. All senior officials have inspected the crime scene. The FSL team was called to collect evidence. Police have detained some suspects, and they are being interrogated," ACP Priyashree Pal said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. Police said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on the post-mortem report, forensic findings and questioning of the detained suspects.