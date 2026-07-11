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English NewsNewsWorldPakistan Pushes To Revive US-Iran Peace Talks, Sharif Speaks To Iranian, Qatari Leaders

Pakistan Pushes To Revive US-Iran Peace Talks, Sharif Speaks To Iranian, Qatari Leaders

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for reviving stalled US-Iran negotiations.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Sharif engaged Iran, Qatar for US-Iran talks revival.
  • Sharif urged restraint, upheld Islamabad peace memorandum.
  • PM thanked Qatar's Emir for consistent support in peace.

Islamabad, Jul 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate talks with the leaders of Iran and Qatar in an effort to revive the stalled US-Iran negotiations.

The talks were held on Friday night as efforts picked up pace to mend the broken peace bridge between the warring sides after the recent escalation and attacks on the rival targets.

In his conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sharif expressed “deep concern over the recent escalation in tensions in the region” and underscored the urgent need to “restore regional peace and stability,” according to a statement by the PM Office.

He urged parties to “exercise restraint and refrain from any action that could jeopardise the hard-earned peace gains achieved over the past few months”.

Sharif stressed the importance of upholding the commitments undertaken under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), describing it as an enduring framework for promoting mutual understanding, respect and shared prosperity in the region and beyond.

Reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast commitment to regional peace, Sharif assured Pezeshkian of Islamabad's readiness to continue playing an "honest and sincere role" in facilitating dialogue and supporting all efforts aimed at preserving peace and stability.

President Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other senior Pakistani leaders for attending the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to peace and appreciated Pakistan's constructive support and sincere efforts for regional stability.

The two leaders also reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Pezeshkian's visit to Islamabad last month and agreed to expedite follow-up actions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across diverse fields.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest and regional peace.

In a separate telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh ‎Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Sharif reiterated his “deep concern over the recent ‎escalation in tensions in the region”.

While conveying ‎Pakistan’s solidarity and support with the people of ‎Qatar on the recent attacks, he ‎stressed that all parties exercise restraint and ‎refrain from any actions that could undermine peace ‎in the region.‎ He conveyed Pakistan’s sincere ‎gratitude to the Qatari ruler for ‎consistent and steadfast support in the peace efforts ‎that culminated in the Islamabad MoU and the first round of high-level ‎technical talks at Burgenstock.

The two leaders agreed upon the importance of ‎sustained diplomatic engagement and dialogue, and ‎adherence to the commitments made by all parties ‎under the peace memorandum.

The US and Iran signed the MoU on June 18, aimed at restoring peace in West Asia. It was followed by technical-level talks in Switzerland on June 21, with Pakistan and Qatar as mediators. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Iran Politics: Iran's New Supreme Leader Remains Out of Public View Amid Speculation

Published at : 11 Jul 2026 11:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Qatar Iran Shehbaz SHarif Masoud Pezeshkian
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