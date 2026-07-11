Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi faces challenges against Jofra Archer in T20Is.

Moeen Ali noted international cricket differs from IPL.

Youngest Indian debutant struggles, scoring low despite record IPL.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi IND vs ENG T20: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's much-anticipated introduction to international cricket has sparked plenty of discussion, particularly after his repeated battles with England fast bowler Jofra Archer in the ongoing T20I series. The teenage opener arrived with enormous expectations following a record-breaking IPL season, but Archer has managed to get the better of his Rajasthan Royals teammate on multiple occasions. Now, former England and RCB all-rounder Moeen Ali, has dropped an interesting comment over the battle between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jofra Archer.

Moeen Ali Explains Why Archer Has The Edge

Speaking on the Beard before Wicket podcast, Moeen Ali revealed that he had heard stories about Sooryavanshi taking on Archer successfully during Rajasthan Royals' practice sessions in the IPL.

However, he believes those experiences have little bearing once players step onto the international stage.

"I loved the way Archer was bowling at Sooryavanshi. During the IPL, I saw Rajasthan Royals' social media saying that Archer was smashed a few times in the nets. It was a great bouncer by Jofra to get rid of Vaibhav. He is a fantastic batter indeed and I am not trying to undermine his abilities, but, things are different in international cricket,"

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Sooryavanshi was handed his opportunity after Sanju Samson, who was named Player of the Tournament during India's T20 World Cup triumph, endured a lean run with the bat.

Teenager Still Searching For Big Breakthrough

The youngster created history by becoming India's youngest international cricketer at just 15 years and 99 days.

While flashes of his attacking intent have been evident, substantial scores have remained elusive. Across his first three T20I appearances, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has just registered 14, 13 and 15 runs.

The left-hander forced his way into the national setup after an extraordinary IPL 2026 campaign for Rajasthan Royals, piling up 776 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 237.30, including one century and five half-centuries.

So far, though, Archer has enjoyed the upper hand in their international rivalry, dismissing his young teammate twice in three matches and exposing the challenges of making the leap from franchise cricket to the highest level.