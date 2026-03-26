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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: BCCI Warns Captains, Enforces Stricter Catching Guidelines

IPL 2026: BCCI Warns Captains, Enforces Stricter Catching Guidelines

In previous seasons, players have often celebrated immediately upon catching the ball, sometimes before fully regaining balance, leading to disputes and controversies.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 05:15 PM (IST)

The 2026 edition of Indian Premier League is set to begin on March 28. Ahead of the tournament, Board of Control for Cricket in India held a meeting with captains of all participating teams and issued detailed directives regarding match conduct.

From banning practice sessions on match days to restricting family members from traveling with squads, BCCI made one point clear: a catch will be considered valid only when the fielder demonstrates complete control over both the ball and their own body. Celebration should come only after full control has been established.

BCCI Tightens Catching Rules for IPL 2026

In previous seasons, players have often celebrated immediately upon catching the ball, sometimes before fully regaining balance, leading to disputes and controversies. For IPL 2026, BCCI is putting an end to this.

According to the rules, a fielder must have complete control over the ball once it has settled in their hands, with their body and balance entirely stable. Any instability or improper ground contact during the catch could result in the catch being disallowed. The directive is clear: secure the catch first, celebrate later.

Clause 33.3 of the Playing Conditions defines the catching process as starting when the ball first touches the fielder’s body and ending only when the fielder has full control over both the ball and their own movements.

Although this is an existing rule, BCCI stressed its importance during the March 25 meeting.

Officials showed several video clips, including examples from the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where catches were invalidated due to lack of control. Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath and Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon led a 90-minute session on this issue.

Impact Player Rule to Stay

The 'Impact Player' rule continues to spark debate. While some teams view it as a strategic advantage, others argue it challenges traditional cricket roles. Despite criticism, BCCI and IPL officials confirmed the rule will remain in place through at least the 2027 season.

Axar Patel Voices Concern

Axar Patel, captain of Delhi Capitals, criticized the rule, saying it disadvantages all-rounders. He explained that teams now prefer specialist players, whereas previously all-rounders were valued for contributing in both batting and bowling.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) start?

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is scheduled to begin on March 28.

What is the new rule regarding catches in IPL 2026?

A catch is valid only when the fielder demonstrates complete control over the ball and their body's balance. Celebrations must wait until full control is established.

What is the 'Impact Player' rule and will it be used in IPL 2026?

The 'Impact Player' rule allows teams to substitute players strategically. It will remain in place for IPL 2026 and at least through the 2027 season.

Who led the session on catching rules for IPL 2026 captains?

Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath and Elite Panel umpire Nitin Menon led the 90-minute session on catching rules.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Rules IPL Catching Rules
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