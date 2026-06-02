India vs Afghanistan 2026 Test Tickets: Booking Guide, Prices, Categories And Official Platform

Ticket Guide for the India vs Afghanistan 2026 Mullanpur Test: Online sales have officially begun in a phased manner for the standalone Test match between India and Afghanistan. The historic match is scheduled to kick off on June 6, 2026, at the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

With key squad transformations underway - including KL Rahul stepping in as vice-captain and a rest period for premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah - fan interest is scaling rapidly. If you are planning to watch the subcontinental action live from the stands, here is a complete breakdown of ticket booking steps, official platforms, and price categories.

Official Ticketing Partner

Unlike standard bilateral fixtures that typically utilize platform mainstreamers like BookMyShow, BCCI has designated the District platform as the official online ticketing partner for this specific New Chandigarh Test match. To prevent scams or inflated third-party pricing, fans are strictly advised to buy access codes only through this authorized portal.

Ticket Pricing Structure & Stand Categories

The stadium authorities have introduced a well-tiered pricing framework to accommodate everyone from casual students to premium corporate clients:

General Spectator Stands (South Upper Tier - Blocks A & B): Priced at a budget-friendly ₹250 per ticket.

Premium Pavilion Sections (South Pavilion A): Available at ₹2,000 per ticket.

Iconic Pavilion Layouts (Harbhajan Singh Pavilion B): Priced at ₹2,500 per ticket, boasting excellent seating comfort and a premier grandstand experience.

Corporate Box Outlets: Starting at ₹4,000 per ticket.

Luxury AC Lounge (Level 1): Retailing at ₹10,000 per ticket. The top-tier VIP package features luxury air-conditioned seating.

How To Book Tickets Online

Visit the Platform: Open the official website or application of the District ticketing platform.

Find the Fixture: Navigate to the sports section or use the search bar to locate "India vs Afghanistan Only Test 2026".

Select Your Layout: Review the interactive stadium seating map and click on your preferred stand or price tier.

Choose Quantity: Pick your specific seats and input the number of tickets you require (subject to per-user limits).

Secure Payment: Advance to the billing gateway and fulfill the transaction via digital wallets, UPI, credit/debit cards, or net banking.

Confirmation & Receipt: Once confirmed, save the electronic voucher. Keep an eye out for venue instructions regarding whether you need to exchange the e-ticket for a physical pass at the stadium box office prior to match day.

Broadcast Alternative

If you are unable to snag a stadium ticket before inventory runs out, you can catch the entire multi-format series live. Television audiences can tune into the Star Sports Network, while digital viewers can stream every delivery live on the JioHotstar app and website.