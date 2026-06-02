India's Complete International Schedule Before IPL 2027

Cricket fans are in for an absolute treat over the next ten months. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has locked in a relentless, cross-format itinerary for the Men in Blue, ensuring non-stop action leading right up to the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

Team India is scheduled to feature in 53 international matches, testing their squad depth across grueling red-ball battles and high-octane white-ball series both at home and overseas.

Team India's Road Map Until IPL 2027

Test Matches: 10 Tests

One Day Internationals (ODIs): 20 ODIs

Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is): 23 T20Is

Total International Fixtures: 53 Matches

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Afghanistan’s Multi-Format Tour of India 2026

The international cricketing calendar is gearing up for a highly anticipated subcontinental clash as the Afghanistan national cricket team lands in India for an action-packed multi-format bilateral series. Scheduled across June 2026, the tour features a solitary standalone Test match followed by a highly competitive three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

For the visiting Afghan squad, the assignment serves as a monumental opportunity to challenge India's formidable squad depth on their own turf, while the Men in Blue aim to fine-tune their strategic frameworks ahead of a busy international season.

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The Tour Itinerary & Schedule

Afghanistan's India tour is strictly organized into two distinct competitive phases, distributed across premier venues in India:

Standalone Test Match

Date: June 6–10, 2026

Venue: Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium, Tira

Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

1st ODI International

Date: June 13, 2026 (Saturday)

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI International

Date: June 17, 2026 (Wednesday)

Venue: Ekana International Stadium, Lucknow

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI International

Date: June 20, 2026 (Saturday)

Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

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