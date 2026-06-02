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HomeSportsCricketIndia's Complete International Schedule Before IPL 2027

India's Complete International Schedule Before IPL 2027

Team India is set to play 53 international matches before the start of IPL 2027.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 12:02 PM (IST)

Cricket fans are in for an absolute treat over the next ten months. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has locked in a relentless, cross-format itinerary for the Men in Blue, ensuring non-stop action leading right up to the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

Team India is scheduled to feature in 53 international matches, testing their squad depth across grueling red-ball battles and high-octane white-ball series both at home and overseas.

Team India's Road Map Until IPL 2027

Test Matches: 10 Tests

One Day Internationals (ODIs): 20 ODIs

Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is): 23 T20Is

Total International Fixtures: 53 Matches

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Afghanistan’s Multi-Format Tour of India 2026

The international cricketing calendar is gearing up for a highly anticipated subcontinental clash as the Afghanistan national cricket team lands in India for an action-packed multi-format bilateral series. Scheduled across June 2026, the tour features a solitary standalone Test match followed by a highly competitive three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

For the visiting Afghan squad, the assignment serves as a monumental opportunity to challenge India's formidable squad depth on their own turf, while the Men in Blue aim to fine-tune their strategic frameworks ahead of a busy international season.

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The Tour Itinerary & Schedule

Afghanistan's India tour is strictly organized into two distinct competitive phases, distributed across premier venues in India:

Standalone Test Match

Date: June 6–10, 2026
Venue: Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium, Tira
Start Time: 9:30 AM IST

1st ODI International

Date: June 13, 2026 (Saturday)
Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala
Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

2nd ODI International

Date: June 17, 2026 (Wednesday)
Venue: Ekana International Stadium, Lucknow
Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

3rd ODI International
Date: June 20, 2026 (Saturday)
Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Start Time: 1:30 PM IST

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Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many international matches will Team India play until the next IPL?

Team India is scheduled to play a total of 53 international matches. This includes Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

What formats will be part of Afghanistan's tour of India in June 2026?

Afghanistan's tour of India in June 2026 will feature a multi-format series. It includes one Test match and a three-match ODI series.

Where will the Test match between India and Afghanistan be played?

The standalone Test match between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Maharaja Singh PCA Stadium in Tira.

When is the first ODI between India and Afghanistan scheduled?

The first ODI of the series between India and Afghanistan is scheduled for June 13, 2026, and will take place in Dharamshala.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Team India Schedule IPL 2027
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