India Super 8 Schedule 2026: Full Match Dates, Timings And Live Streaming Details

India Super 8 Schedule 2026, full Match Dates, timings, live streaming: After a dominant group stage, India has officially qualified for Super 8 round of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup. Placed in Group 1, the Men in Blue are set to face tough competition from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule

February 22, Sunday: Opponent: South Africa, Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Time: 7:00 PM IST

February 26, Thursday: Opponent: Zimbabwe, Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Time: 7:00 PM IST

March 1, Sunday: Opponent: West Indies, Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India Super 8 matches in India

Television: All India Super 8 matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network (available in English, Hindi, and various regional languages).

Live Streaming: India Super 8 matches live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Radio: Live ball-by-ball commentary for India Super 8 matches will be available on All India Radio (AIR).

With T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals scheduled for March 4 and 5 in Kolkata and Mumbai, India will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak to secure a spot in the knockouts.

India's Road to T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

India secured their place in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage with an emphatic unbeaten run in Group A, showcasing why they remain the team to beat. Under captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue demonstrated both resilience and firepower across three clinical wins.

India's campaign opened in Mumbai with a 29-run win over USA. After a shaky 77/6, Suryakumar’s heroic 84* lifted India to a defendable 161.

In Delhi, India dismantled Namibia by 93 runs, powered by explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (61) and Hardik Pandya (52).

The Big Win: Qualification was sealed in Colombo with a resounding 61-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Ishan Kishan starred again with a blistering 77, while the bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 114.

