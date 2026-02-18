Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Super 8 Schedule 2026: Full Match Dates, Timings And Live Streaming Details

India Super 8 Schedule 2026: India's campaign opened in Mumbai with a 29-run win over USA. After a shaky 77/6, Suryakumar’s heroic 84* lifted India to a defendable 161.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)



India Super 8 Schedule 2026, full Match Dates, timings, live streaming: After a dominant group stage, India has officially qualified for Super 8 round of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup. Placed in Group 1, the Men in Blue are set to face tough competition from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule

February 22, Sunday: Opponent: South Africa, Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Time: 7:00 PM IST

February 26, Thursday: Opponent: Zimbabwe, Venue: M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Time: 7:00 PM IST

March 1, Sunday: Opponent: West Indies, Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch India Super 8 matches in India

Television: All India Super 8 matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network (available in English, Hindi, and various regional languages).

Live Streaming: India Super 8 matches live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.

Radio: Live ball-by-ball commentary for India Super 8 matches will be available on All India Radio (AIR).

With T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals scheduled for March 4 and 5 in Kolkata and Mumbai, India will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak to secure a spot in the knockouts.

India's Road to T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8

India secured their place in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage with an emphatic unbeaten run in Group A, showcasing why they remain the team to beat. Under captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue demonstrated both resilience and firepower across three clinical wins.

India's campaign opened in Mumbai with a 29-run win over USA. After a shaky 77/6, Suryakumar’s heroic 84* lifted India to a defendable 161.

In Delhi, India dismantled Namibia by 93 runs, powered by explosive half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (61) and Hardik Pandya (52).

The Big Win: Qualification was sealed in Colombo with a resounding 61-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan. Ishan Kishan starred again with a blistering 77, while the bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 114.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which group is India in for the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup 2026?

India is placed in Group 1 for the Super 8 round. They will face South Africa, Zimbabwe, and West Indies.

What are the dates and venues for India's Super 8 matches?

India plays South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai, and West Indies on March 1 in Kolkata.

Where can I watch India's Super 8 matches live in India?

You can watch the matches live on Star Sports Network on television and stream them on the JioHotstar app and website.

How did India qualify for the Super 8 round?

India qualified for the Super 8 round with an unbeaten run in Group A, including wins against USA, Namibia, and Pakistan.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
India Super 8 India Super 8 Schedule 2026 Super 8 Schedule India Super 8 Matches Live Streaming
