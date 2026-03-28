Elon Musk Joins High-Level Modi-Trump Call Amid Iran War: Report

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In an unusual development during a period of heightened global tension, tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly joined a high-level phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by The New York Times. The report stated that Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis.

Focus On Iran Crisis, Strategic Waterways

The conversation reportedly revolved around the intensifying situation in West Asia, particularly Iran’s control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This narrow passage is a crucial artery for global oil shipments, making it central to international economic stability.

According to The New York Times, the discussion focused on the risks posed by escalating conflict and the need to ensure uninterrupted maritime movement through the region. However, it remains unclear why Musk was included or whether he played an active role in the exchange.

Questions Over Musk’s Presence

The inclusion of Musk—who does not hold any formal government position—has raised questions about protocol and the boundaries between private influence and statecraft. High-level calls between world leaders, particularly during crises, are typically restricted to officials with direct national security roles.

US officials suggested Musk’s presence may reflect a thaw in his relationship with Trump following reported disagreements last year. Given Musk’s vast business interests across sectors like energy, space, and communications, his involvement could also be linked to regions affected by the ongoing tensions, including the Gulf and India.

Musk has been actively pursuing expansion in India, particularly in areas such as satellite internet services, where regulatory clearances are still pending.

Modi Confirms ‘Useful Exchange’

Confirming the call, Modi described it as productive that received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining stability in key maritime routes, noting that both sides agreed to remain engaged on peace efforts.

Economic Ripple Effects Felt Globally

Addressing both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Modi warned of the broader economic consequences of the crisis. Disruptions in shipping lanes have already driven up global energy prices and raised concerns about shortages of fuel, gas, and fertilizers across Asia.

India, heavily reliant on energy imports, is closely monitoring the situation while pursuing diplomatic measures to ensure the safe passage of its vessels.

Rare Breach Of Diplomatic Norms

The New York Times noted that the participation of a private individual in such a sensitive exchange is highly uncommon. Typically, conversations between heads of state are tightly controlled, especially when they involve security and wartime strategy.

Notably, neither the White House nor Indian authorities acknowledged Musk’s presence in their official summaries of the call. The White House declined to comment on the report, and Musk has not responded to requests for clarification.