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HomeNewsWorldElon Musk Joins High-Level Modi-Trump Call Amid Iran War: Report

Elon Musk Joins High-Level Modi-Trump Call Amid Iran War: Report

Elon Musk’s surprise presence on a Trump–Modi wartime call raises protocol questions as leaders discuss Iran crisis and Strait of Hormuz tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
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In an unusual development during a period of heightened global tension, tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly joined a high-level phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by The New York Times. The report stated that Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis.

Focus On Iran Crisis, Strategic Waterways

The conversation reportedly revolved around the intensifying situation in West Asia, particularly Iran’s control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This narrow passage is a crucial artery for global oil shipments, making it central to international economic stability.

According to The New York Times, the discussion focused on the risks posed by escalating conflict and the need to ensure uninterrupted maritime movement through the region. However, it remains unclear why Musk was included or whether he played an active role in the exchange.

Questions Over Musk’s Presence

The inclusion of Musk—who does not hold any formal government position—has raised questions about protocol and the boundaries between private influence and statecraft. High-level calls between world leaders, particularly during crises, are typically restricted to officials with direct national security roles.

US officials suggested Musk’s presence may reflect a thaw in his relationship with Trump following reported disagreements last year. Given Musk’s vast business interests across sectors like energy, space, and communications, his involvement could also be linked to regions affected by the ongoing tensions, including the Gulf and India.

Musk has been actively pursuing expansion in India, particularly in areas such as satellite internet services, where regulatory clearances are still pending.

Modi Confirms ‘Useful Exchange’

Confirming the call, Modi described it as productive that received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining stability in key maritime routes, noting that both sides agreed to remain engaged on peace efforts.

Economic Ripple Effects Felt Globally

Addressing both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, Modi warned of the broader economic consequences of the crisis. Disruptions in shipping lanes have already driven up global energy prices and raised concerns about shortages of fuel, gas, and fertilizers across Asia.

India, heavily reliant on energy imports, is closely monitoring the situation while pursuing diplomatic measures to ensure the safe passage of its vessels.

Rare Breach Of Diplomatic Norms

The New York Times noted that the participation of a private individual in such a sensitive exchange is highly uncommon. Typically, conversations between heads of state are tightly controlled, especially when they involve security and wartime strategy.

Notably, neither the White House nor Indian authorities acknowledged Musk’s presence in their official summaries of the call. The White House declined to comment on the report, and Musk has not responded to requests for clarification.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who reportedly participated in a phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi?

Tech billionaire Elon Musk reportedly joined a high-level phone call between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

What was the main topic of the reported phone call?

The conversation reportedly revolved around the intensifying situation in West Asia, particularly Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global oil shipments.

Why is Elon Musk's inclusion in the call considered unusual?

Musk's inclusion is unusual because he is a private citizen without a formal government position, and such high-level calls during crises are typically limited to national security officials.

Did the White House or Indian authorities officially acknowledge Elon Musk's presence?

No, neither the White House nor Indian authorities acknowledged Musk's presence in their official summaries of the call. The White House declined to comment.

How did Prime Minister Modi describe the call with President Trump?

Prime Minister Modi described the call as a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and the restoration of peace.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 09:33 AM (IST)
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Elon Musk Trump Modi Call Trump Modi Iran War
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