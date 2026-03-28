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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool After Car Trunk Mishap

WATCH: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool After Car Trunk Mishap

As the driver struggled with the controls from inside the cabin, a frustrated Rohit Sharma was seen gesturing emphatically and exchanging a few sharp words.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)

Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma found himself in a relatable yet viral predicament today as a video surfaced showing him visibly frustrated with his driver. The incident, which occurred just as Rohit was arriving at his hotel ahead of IPL 2026 commitments, has quickly become a trending topic on social media.

The video captures "Hitman" waiting at the rear of his luxury SUV, expecting the trunk to open so he could retrieve his cricket gear. However, a technical glitch or a mishap by the driver caused the automated trunk to remain jammed.

As the driver struggled with the controls from inside the cabin, a frustrated Rohit Sharma was seen gesturing emphatically and exchanging a few sharp words. The former Indian skipper's impatient reaction - likely fueled by a long travel day - has sparked a mix of humor and debate among fans.

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Fortunately, the trunk eventually opened, and Rohit was seen heading into the lobby, though the video ends before any "all-clear" smiles were exchanged.

Fans react to Rohit's angry reaction

Known for his "chill" and often humorous persona on the field, this rare display of public annoyance has triggered a wave of memes: Many fans defended the captain, noting that everyone has "one of those days" when technology fails at the worst moment. Others jokingly compared his frustration to his stump-mic outbursts when fielders miss a catch.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Rohit Sharma at his hotel?

Rohit Sharma became visibly frustrated when his car's trunk wouldn't open upon arrival at his hotel, delaying him from retrieving his cricket gear.

Why was Rohit Sharma upset?

He was upset because of a technical glitch or driver error that prevented the automated trunk from opening, causing him to gesture and speak sharply.

How did fans react to Rohit Sharma's frustration?

Fans shared a mix of humor and debate, with many defending him by noting everyone has 'one of those days' and others making memes.

Did Rohit Sharma eventually get his cricket gear?

Yes, the trunk eventually opened, and Rohit was seen heading into the hotel lobby.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
ROHIT SHARMA Mumbai Indians MI IPL Rohit Sharma Angry IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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