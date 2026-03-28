WATCH: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool After Car Trunk Mishap

Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma found himself in a relatable yet viral predicament today as a video surfaced showing him visibly frustrated with his driver. The incident, which occurred just as Rohit was arriving at his hotel ahead of IPL 2026 commitments, has quickly become a trending topic on social media.

The video captures "Hitman" waiting at the rear of his luxury SUV, expecting the trunk to open so he could retrieve his cricket gear. However, a technical glitch or a mishap by the driver caused the automated trunk to remain jammed.

As the driver struggled with the controls from inside the cabin, a frustrated Rohit Sharma was seen gesturing emphatically and exchanging a few sharp words. The former Indian skipper's impatient reaction - likely fueled by a long travel day - has sparked a mix of humor and debate among fans.

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Rohit Sharma wasn’t in a good mood, he tried opening the car trunk but it didn’t open. Frustrated, he hit the car and said,

"Aree Khula nhi, Khol yrr.. Kya kar Rahe Ho" 🫣🔥



The angry mood of bRO🥵 pic.twitter.com/QVWAzmK9TN — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 27, 2026

Fortunately, the trunk eventually opened, and Rohit was seen heading into the lobby, though the video ends before any "all-clear" smiles were exchanged.

Fans react to Rohit's angry reaction

Known for his "chill" and often humorous persona on the field, this rare display of public annoyance has triggered a wave of memes: Many fans defended the captain, noting that everyone has "one of those days" when technology fails at the worst moment. Others jokingly compared his frustration to his stump-mic outbursts when fielders miss a catch.

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