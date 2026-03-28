Rohit Sharma became visibly frustrated when his car's trunk wouldn't open upon arrival at his hotel, delaying him from retrieving his cricket gear.
WATCH: Rohit Sharma Loses Cool After Car Trunk Mishap
As the driver struggled with the controls from inside the cabin, a frustrated Rohit Sharma was seen gesturing emphatically and exchanging a few sharp words.
Mumbai Indians star Rohit Sharma found himself in a relatable yet viral predicament today as a video surfaced showing him visibly frustrated with his driver. The incident, which occurred just as Rohit was arriving at his hotel ahead of IPL 2026 commitments, has quickly become a trending topic on social media.
The video captures "Hitman" waiting at the rear of his luxury SUV, expecting the trunk to open so he could retrieve his cricket gear. However, a technical glitch or a mishap by the driver caused the automated trunk to remain jammed.
As the driver struggled with the controls from inside the cabin, a frustrated Rohit Sharma was seen gesturing emphatically and exchanging a few sharp words. The former Indian skipper's impatient reaction - likely fueled by a long travel day - has sparked a mix of humor and debate among fans.
Watch Video
Rohit Sharma wasn’t in a good mood, he tried opening the car trunk but it didn’t open. Frustrated, he hit the car and said,— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 27, 2026
"Aree Khula nhi, Khol yrr.. Kya kar Rahe Ho" 🫣🔥
The angry mood of bRO🥵 pic.twitter.com/QVWAzmK9TN
Fortunately, the trunk eventually opened, and Rohit was seen heading into the lobby, though the video ends before any "all-clear" smiles were exchanged.
Fans react to Rohit's angry reaction
Known for his "chill" and often humorous persona on the field, this rare display of public annoyance has triggered a wave of memes: Many fans defended the captain, noting that everyone has "one of those days" when technology fails at the worst moment. Others jokingly compared his frustration to his stump-mic outbursts when fielders miss a catch.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Rohit Sharma at his hotel?
Why was Rohit Sharma upset?
He was upset because of a technical glitch or driver error that prevented the automated trunk from opening, causing him to gesture and speak sharply.
How did fans react to Rohit Sharma's frustration?
Fans shared a mix of humor and debate, with many defending him by noting everyone has 'one of those days' and others making memes.
Did Rohit Sharma eventually get his cricket gear?
Yes, the trunk eventually opened, and Rohit was seen heading into the hotel lobby.