Emergency Declared At Delhi Int’l Airport As IndiGo Flight Reports Mid-Air Engine Glitch

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HomeNewsIndiaEmergency Declared At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Int’l Airport As IndiGo Flight Reports Mid-Air Engine Trouble

Emergency Declared At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Int’l Airport As IndiGo Flight Reports Mid-Air Engine Trouble

A flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning. Fire services were dispatched immediately as a precaution.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 12:15 PM (IST)
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A flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), information about the emergency was received at 10:53 AM, following which multiple fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the airport as a precautionary measure.

Swift Emergency Response

Fire officials confirmed that crews were mobilised without delay to ensure passenger safety and to handle any potential risks. The rapid deployment of fire tenders helped secure the runway area ahead of the aircraft’s arrival. Authorities remained on high alert during the landing process, adhering to standard emergency protocols.

Safe Landing, No Damage

DFS stated that the aircraft landed safely and that no injuries or damage were reported. All passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe. The exact reason behind the emergency landing has not yet been disclosed, and further details are awaited from aviation authorities.

Situation Under Control Officials indicated that the situation was handled efficiently, with no disruption beyond standard safety procedures. Airport operations continued as normal following the incident.

Situation Under Control

Officials indicated that the situation was handled efficiently, with no disruption beyond standard safety procedures. Airport operations continued as normal following the incident.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning?

An aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport. Emergency services, including fire tenders, were immediately dispatched.

Was anyone injured during the emergency landing?

No, the aircraft landed safely. All passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe, and no injuries or damage were reported.

What was the reason for the emergency landing?

The exact reason for the emergency landing has not yet been disclosed. Further details are awaited from aviation authorities.

Were airport operations disrupted by the emergency landing?

No, the situation was handled efficiently, and airport operations continued as normal following the incident.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 12:05 PM (IST)
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