Emergency Declared At Delhi Int’l Airport As IndiGo Flight Reports Mid-Air Engine Glitch

An aircraft made an emergency landing at the airport. Emergency services, including fire tenders, were immediately dispatched.
Emergency Declared At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Int’l Airport As IndiGo Flight Reports Mid-Air Engine Trouble
A flight made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning. Fire services were dispatched immediately as a precaution.
A flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), information about the emergency was received at 10:53 AM, following which multiple fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the airport as a precautionary measure.
Swift Emergency Response
Fire officials confirmed that crews were mobilised without delay to ensure passenger safety and to handle any potential risks. The rapid deployment of fire tenders helped secure the runway area ahead of the aircraft’s arrival. Authorities remained on high alert during the landing process, adhering to standard emergency protocols.
Safe Landing, No Damage
DFS stated that the aircraft landed safely and that no injuries or damage were reported. All passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe. The exact reason behind the emergency landing has not yet been disclosed, and further details are awaited from aviation authorities.
Situation Under Control Officials indicated that the situation was handled efficiently, with no disruption beyond standard safety procedures. Airport operations continued as normal following the incident.
Situation Under Control
Officials indicated that the situation was handled efficiently, with no disruption beyond standard safety procedures. Airport operations continued as normal following the incident.
Related Video
ALERT: Yemen Joins Middle East War as Iran Strikes UAE, Bahrain & Israeli Bases
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning?
Was anyone injured during the emergency landing?
No, the aircraft landed safely. All passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe, and no injuries or damage were reported.
What was the reason for the emergency landing?
The exact reason for the emergency landing has not yet been disclosed. Further details are awaited from aviation authorities.
Were airport operations disrupted by the emergency landing?
No, the situation was handled efficiently, and airport operations continued as normal following the incident.