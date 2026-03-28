Emergency Declared At Delhi Int’l Airport As IndiGo Flight Reports Mid-Air Engine Glitch

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A flight made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), information about the emergency was received at 10:53 AM, following which multiple fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the airport as a precautionary measure.

Swift Emergency Response

Fire officials confirmed that crews were mobilised without delay to ensure passenger safety and to handle any potential risks. The rapid deployment of fire tenders helped secure the runway area ahead of the aircraft’s arrival. Authorities remained on high alert during the landing process, adhering to standard emergency protocols.



Safe Landing, No Damage



DFS stated that the aircraft landed safely and that no injuries or damage were reported. All passengers and crew members were confirmed to be safe. The exact reason behind the emergency landing has not yet been disclosed, and further details are awaited from aviation authorities.

Situation Under Control Officials indicated that the situation was handled efficiently, with no disruption beyond standard safety procedures. Airport operations continued as normal following the incident.

Situation Under Control

Officials indicated that the situation was handled efficiently, with no disruption beyond standard safety procedures. Airport operations continued as normal following the incident.