IPL 2026: Mitchell Starc Breaks Silence On DC Absence, Slams ‘Misinformed Opinion Of Players’

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Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding his absence from the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp. Taking to social media, the veteran left-arm pacer provided a candid update on his fitness, while simultaneously hitting back at what he termed "misinformed opinions" circulating in the media regarding his commitment to the IPL 2026 season.

Starc Confirms Shoulder and Elbow Injury Rehab

In a detailed statement, Starc revealed that he is currently managing a twin injury setback involving his shoulder and elbow. The pacer noted that the full extent of these issues only became apparent after a grueling Australian summer.

"I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow, of which I didn't know the extent during the Australian summer," Starc shared.

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🚨 IMPORTANT STATEMENT FROM MITCHELL STARC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/AnoMn4aGmd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2026

The Delhi Capitals spearhead expressed frustration with external narratives, stating that certain individuals have preached "opinions as facts" and claimed to understand his physical condition better than he does himself.

Apology to Delhi Capitals Fans and Management

While defensive of his medical privacy, Starc was quick to acknowledge the poor timing of the setback. With the IPL 2026 schedule already underway, his delayed arrival is a significant blow to the Delhi-based franchise's bowling arsenal.

The pacer issued a sincere apology to the DC fans and the team management for the disruption. He confirmed that he remains in "continual communication" with the franchise and is working tirelessly to join the squad as soon as he receives medical clearance.

DC’s Pace Strategy In Starc’s Absence

The Delhi Capitals have been forced to recalibrate their powerplay strategy without their 11.75-crore acquisition. While the team awaits the arrival of their premier overseas quick, the management is reportedly leaning on domestic talents and monitoring the situation closely with Cricket Australia.

Starc’s absence adds to a growing list of Australian pacers, including Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who have seen their IPL 2026 starts delayed due to workload management and fitness protocols.