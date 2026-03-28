IPL 2026, SRH vs RCB Head-To-Head Record: Check Stats, All-Season Results & Match History

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IPL 2026: RCB Vs SRH - The wait for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is officially over. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a high-octane season opener today, March 28, 2026, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. As these two South Indian giants prepare for another chapter in their storied rivalry, fans are diving deep into the numbers to see who holds the upper hand.

SRH vs RCB Overall Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Sunrisers Hyderabad have maintained a marginal lead in this rivalry. Across 26 meetings in the IPL, the Orange Army has emerged victorious 13 times, while the Bengaluru-based franchise has secured 11 wins. Only two matches ended in a tie or no result. While SRH leads the total tally, the gap has closed significantly in recent seasons, especially with Bengaluru finding their rhythm as a championship-winning unit.

Total Matches Played: 26

Sunrisers Hyderabad Wins: 13

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Wins: 11

No Result/Abandoned: 02

SRH Highest Score vs RCB: 287/3 (2024)

RCB Highest Score vs SRH: 262/7 (2024)

RCB Lowest Total vs SRH: 68 all out (2022)

SRH Lowest Total vs RCB: 125 all out (2022)

The 2024 High-Scoring Thrillers and 2025 History

The recent encounters between these two sides have been nothing short of historic. In 2024, SRH posted a record-breaking 287/3 at the Chinnaswamy, which remains the highest team total in IPL history. RCB fought back valiantly in that chase, finishing with 262/7, making it the highest aggregate match ever played at the time. However, RCB turned the tables in their title-winning 2025 campaign, showing the kind of resilience that eventually led them to their maiden trophy.

Dominant Individual Performers in the Rivalry

Virat Kohli continues to be the undisputed king of this fixture, amassing over 800 runs against the Sunrisers. On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar holds a significant record for the most wickets in this matchup. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar now finds himself in the RCB camp for the 2026 season, adding a fascinating layer to today's opener as he faces his former side. This movement of star players often changes the tactical landscape of these head-to-head battles.

Most Runs (RCB): Virat Kohli (805 Runs)

Most Wickets (SRH): Bhuvneshwar Kumar (18 Wickets - Now with RCB)

Highest Individual Score: Jonny Bairstow (114 Runs)

Best Bowling Figures: Wanindu Hasaranga (5/18)

Home Ground Advantage at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

While SRH leads the overall record, RCB has successfully defended their home turf more often than not. In the 8 matches played between these two teams in Bengaluru, RCB has walked away with 5 victories compared to 3 for SRH. The short boundaries and flat deck of the Chinnaswamy traditionally favor the heavy hitters, a factor that both the RCB top order and the new-look SRH middle order will look to exploit during the evening's proceedings.

What to Expect in the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener

Today's match marks a fresh start for both franchises. RCB enters the field as the defending champion, looking to maintain their momentum at home. Meanwhile, SRH is ushering in a new era with a revamped leadership group under Ishan Kishan. With world-class strikers ready to provide explosive starts, this encounter is expected to be another high-scoring chapter in the Bengaluru-Hyderabad saga that continues to captivate the cricketing world.