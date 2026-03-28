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HomeOpinionOPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model

OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model

By:
Dr Prosenjit Nath
Updated at
28 Mar 2026 02:57 PM (IST)
For decades, Tarun Gogoi stood as the Congress party’s tallest pillar in Assam politics. His 15-year tenure as Chief Minister created not just administrative continuity but also a personality-centric political ecosystem that the Congress has struggled to replicate since his exit in 2016 and passing in 2020. Today, in a bid that reflects more desperation than strategy, the Congress is attempting to manufacture a revival by projecting not one but three “Gogois” as its collective
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 02:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner

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