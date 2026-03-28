OPINION | The Myth Of 'Three Gogois' And Reality Of BJP’s Assam Model

For decades, Tarun Gogoi stood as the Congress party’s tallest pillar in Assam politics. His 15-year tenure as Chief Minister created not just administrative continuity but also a personality-centric political ecosystem that the Congress has struggled to replicate since his exit in 2016 and passing in 2020. Today, in a bid that reflects more desperation than strategy, the Congress is attempting to manufacture a revival by projecting not one but three “Gogois” as its collective