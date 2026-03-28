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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Phase I of the Noida International Airport, marking a major step in India’s efforts to expand its aviation infrastructure and strengthen global connectivity.

He described the inauguration of the Noida International Airport as the beginning of a new chapter in the ‘Viksit UP, Viksit Bharat’ campaign, highlighting its significance for the state’s development and connectivity.

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi said Uttar Pradesh has now become the state with the highest number of international airports in the country, marking a major milestone in its infrastructure growth.

“Today, we are starting a new chapter of the ‘Viksit UP, Viksit Bharat’ campaign. Today, the biggest state in the country has become the state with the most international airports,” he said.

“There are two reasons for my pride and happiness. One is that you all have given me the good fortune to lay the foundation for the construction of this airport, and you all have also given me the good fortune to conduct the inauguration of this airport,” he added.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of the Noida International Airport in Jewar today. pic.twitter.com/LLig1JPcUy — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

The Prime Minister underlined the wide-ranging impact of the airport on the region, saying it would benefit multiple cities including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Etawah, Bulandshahr and Faridabad.

“Because of this, Noida International Airport… and this entire region are going to benefit greatly,” he said.

Emphasising that the airport would open up new economic opportunities, particularly for farmers, small and medium enterprises, PM Modi said: “This airport is going to bring many new opportunities for the farmers, small and medium-sized businesses and the youth of West UP. From here, aircraft will fly around the world, and along with this, it will also become the symbol of the flight of developed Uttar Pradesh."



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several Union and state leaders also attended the inaugural. Sacred artefact of Lord Buddha was also presented to PM Modi before the airport's inauguration.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: Sacred artefact of Lord Buddha presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the inauguration of Phase 1 of Noida International Airport in Jewar today.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/2PpNF634XS — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2026

Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the airport is being positioned as a key infrastructure project for the National Capital Region.

Second International Airport For Delhi-NCR

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the launch of the Noida International Airport represents a significant milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport is envisioned as a major international gateway for the NCR, aimed at improving both domestic and international connectivity.

The new airport will serve as the second international aviation hub for the Delhi-NCR region, complementing the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports are expected to function as an integrated system, easing congestion, increasing passenger capacity and enhancing operational efficiency in one of India’s busiest aviation zones.

Capacity And Infrastructure Highlights

The Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in the country. In its first phase, it will handle up to 12 million passengers annually, with the capacity to expand to 70 million passengers per annum upon full completion.

The airport features a 3,900-metre runway capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft. It is equipped with advanced navigation systems, including an Instrument Landing System (ILS) and modern airfield lighting, enabling round-the-clock, all-weather operations.

Cargo And Logistics Hub

The project also includes a robust cargo ecosystem, with a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub comprising an integrated cargo terminal and logistics zones. Initially designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of cargo annually, the facility can be scaled up to around 18 lakh metric tonnes.

In addition, a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility has been planned to support aviation services and logistics operations.

Positioned as a sustainable infrastructure project, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility by incorporating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices.

Its architectural design reflects Indian heritage, drawing inspiration from traditional ghats and havelis, blending cultural elements with modern infrastructure.