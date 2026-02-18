Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketABP Live IPL Pulse: Rajasthan Royals Reason Behind Delay In IPL 2026 Schedule

Rajasthan Royals are said to be exploring backup home venues amid the ongoing standoff, putting contingency plans in place in case the Jaipur ground is ruled unsuitable.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Schedule: The release of IPL 2026 schedule has faced an unexpected roadblock due to growing uncertainty surrounding the Sawai Mansingh Stadium (SMS) in Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have reportedly expressed hesitation regarding hosting their home games at the venue, citing critical safety and facility concerns.

RR's Safety Audit Concerns

A comprehensive 700-page audit by Tata Projects flagged several issues. In light of the recent Bengaluru stampede, RR is prioritizing fan safety and has requested an indemnity waiver from Rajasthan State Sports Council (RSSC) to proceed with matches in Jaipur.

BCCI's Stance: Sources within BCCI have supported the franchise's concerns, stating that the Sawai Mansingh Stadium "significantly lags behind" other modern IPL venues. The board emphasized that fan experience, security protocols, and basic comfort are non-negotiable for the tournament.

RSSC Rebuttal: Rajasthan State Sports Council has dismissed most of the audit's findings, claiming the stadium is ready for IPL 2026 season barring minor repairs.

This tussle between RR franchise, the state council, and the audit reports has delayed the finalization of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule, as BCCI remains cautious about approving a venue with flagged safety risks.

Rajasthan Royals are reportedly scouting for potential alternative home grounds while the standoff continues, ensuring they have a contingency plan if the Jaipur venue is deemed unfit.

IPL 2026: Reported Start and Final Dates

Based on multiple reports and BCCI briefings provided to franchises, IPL 2026 season is set to run from March 26 to May 31, 2026.

This 19th edition will feature 84 matches, following an expansion in the tournament's window to accommodate the growing number of fixtures.

While the window is confirmed, the full IPL schedule is currently on hold. BCCI is awaiting the official announcement of assembly election dates in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu to avoid security conflicts. Also, the board is finalizing venue shifts for teams like Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to local stadium concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the IPL 2026 season expected to start and end?

The IPL 2026 season is reportedly set to run from March 26 to May 31, 2026, featuring 84 matches.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Royals RR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Schedule ABP Live IPL Pulse IPL Pulse
