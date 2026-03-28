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HomeCitiesNoida International Airport Inauguration: When Will Flights Start, Key Destinations And All You Need To Know

Noida International Airport Inauguration: When Will Flights Start, Key Destinations And All You Need To Know

Noida Airport Inauguration: Domestic routes will be prioritised initially, with IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express planning operations. International flights are expected to follow around September.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Noida Airport Inauguration: Commercial flight operations at the Noida International Airport in Jewar are expected to begin within weeks of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28, as airlines and authorities prepare for a phased rollout at the greenfield facility.

The airport, positioned as a major aviation hub for northern India, is likely to initially focus on domestic routes before gradually expanding services.

Flights Likely Within 45 Days

According to airport authorities, passenger and cargo flights could begin within about 45 days of the facility receiving its final aerodrome licence. With this key approval already secured, the launch window points to operations starting between mid-April and May 2026.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the aerodrome licence on March 6, clearing a crucial regulatory hurdle ahead of the airport’s opening. Carriers including IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express have confirmed plans to operate from the airport, signalling a steady expansion in connectivity.

International flight services are expected to commence later, likely from September, with bookings opening roughly 90 days in advance. Domestic ticket sales, meanwhile, are anticipated to begin around six weeks before operations start.

Domestic Routes to Lead Initial Rollout

Designed for long-term expansion, the airport will handle around 12 million passengers annually in its first phase, with the capacity to scale up to 70 million in the future.

Operations are expected to begin with a limited domestic schedule during daytime hours before gradually transitioning to round-the-clock services and, eventually, international routes. This phased approach is aimed at ensuring smooth operations as passenger traffic builds up.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will commercial flights begin at Noida International Airport?

Commercial flight operations are expected to begin within weeks of its inauguration, likely between mid-April and May 2026.

Which airlines have confirmed plans to operate from Noida International Airport?

IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have confirmed their plans to operate flights from the new airport.

Will international flights be available from the start?

International flight services are expected to commence later, likely from September, after domestic operations have begun.

What is the initial passenger capacity of the airport?

In its first phase, the airport is designed to handle around 12 million passengers annually.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Noida International Airport Jewar Airport Noida Airport
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