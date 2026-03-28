Bengal Battle Intensifies: Mamata Vs Shah Clash Over ‘Riots’ And ‘Infiltrators’

The political contest in West Bengal sharpened on Saturday, March 28, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of instigating riots, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for making the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls “such a massive issue”.

The exchange comes weeks ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting on May 4.

Shah Flags ‘Infiltrators’, Targets TMC Over SIR

Addressing a gathering in Kolkata, Amit Shah said the SIR exercise was conducted across the country, but only in West Bengal did it require the deployment of judicial officers.

He questioned the presence of alleged infiltrators in the state, asking whether “infiltrators who have been kept here be allowed to decide the future of Bengal?”

“I want to make it clear on behalf of the BJP that we are resolved to identify and expel every single infiltrator from the country, not merely from the voter lists but from across the entire nation, and this is my party's agenda,” he said.

The Home Minister also alleged that the security of the Siliguri corridor was under threat due to the TMC’s “vote bank politics”. He said the country’s security is linked with elections in Bengal “in a way” and described it as the only state “from where infiltrators are entering the country and creating disturbances".

Shah further accused Banerjee of playing the “politics of victim card”.

"At times, she gets her leg broken; at other times, she has her head bandaged; sometimes she falls ill; and then again, she stands before the Election Commission feigning helplessness while hurling abuses at the institution. But I have come to tell her that the people of Bengal have now thoroughly understood this politics of the victim card..." he said.

Mamata Hits Back, Alleges BJP Role In Violence

Responding to the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said her powers as chief minister had been curtailed.

“I am the elected chief minister, but they have taken away all powers," she said.

She accused the BJP of being behind recent violence in Raghunathganj in Murshidabad district during Ram Navami.

"Do not blame me. All my rights have been snatched away. All officers have been transferred. BJP's people have been sent here. But they do not know that it is we who will win. Riots were instigated in Raghunathganj. They should be ashamed. They (officers) have been transferred here so that they can instigate riots. Shops were vandalised in Raghunathganj...Who gave you the right to vandalise someone's house? Who gave you the right to instigate riots in Raghunathganj?...All of this will be accounted for," she said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

She also warned that if the BJP comes to power, “they will use bulldozers and throw everyone out".

"SIR will be your death knell," she said.

Murshidabad Violence During Ram Navami

Violence was reported in Murshidabad on Friday during Ram Navami processions, with incidents of stone-pelting, vandalism and arson at multiple locations.

The clashes reportedly began after an argument over music being played as a large procession moved towards Mackenzie Park in Raghunathganj, escalating into confrontation.

Polling Schedule Announced

West Bengal will go to polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.