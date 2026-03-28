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Noida International Airport Jewar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport in Jewar on Saturday, marking a major milestone in India’s aviation infrastructure push. Backed by Swiss operator Zurich Airport International AG, the project is designed to eventually handle up to 70 million passengers annually, positioning it as a key solution to rising air traffic in northern India.

The airport is set to become the region’s second international gateway after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which is currently operating close to full capacity. Officials are planning a dual-airport system, where Jewar and IGI will work in tandem to meet future demand and help establish the region as a global aviation hub.

Phase 1 Capacity at 12 Million Passengers Annually

In its first phase, the airport will be capable of handling 12 million passengers per year, with infrastructure built for rapid expansion. It features a 3,900-metre runway capable of accommodating large aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems, including an Instrument Landing System and modern airfield lighting to enable round-the-clock, all-weather operations. The airport has been assigned the IATA code DXN.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the project is expected to significantly improve connectivity for residents of Noida, Greater Noida, Agra and large parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are also planning seamless integration with road networks, a proposed metro link and rail corridors to strengthen last-mile connectivity across the region.

Flight Ops To Begin Soon

Flight operations are expected to begin within 45 days to two months after the inauguration. Initial services will focus on domestic routes, while international operations are likely to commence by the end of 2026. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air and Air India Express are expected to lead early operations, with direct flights to around 10 major Indian cities planned within the first 45 days.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, under a public-private partnership model with the Uttar Pradesh and central governments. The concession period spans 40 years from October 1, 2021, with an initial investment of around ₹11,200 crore in the first phase. The project has also received financial backing from the State Bank of India.