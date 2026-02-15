Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Playing XI For IND vs PAK Match: Abhishek Returns; India Faces Kuldeep vs Arshdeep Choice

With Abhishek Sharma declared fit and Kuldeep Yadav's impressive record against Pakistan in mind, here's the expected India playing XI for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 11:04 AM (IST)
India playing XI for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match: The Indian team management, led by Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir, faces a "good headache" ahead of IND vs PAK T20 WC Group A clash in Colombo on Sunday.

With Abhishek Sharma confirmed fit and Kuldeep Yadav's legendary record against Pakistan looming large, here is the most likely lineup for the Men in Blue.

India playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Key Selection Highlights

Return of Abhishek: After missing the Namibia game due to a stomach bug, Abhishek Sharma is set to return. Captain Surya even quipped in the presser, "If the Pakistan captain wants him to play, we’ll play him!"

Spin Conundrum: On a sluggish Premadasa track, India may sacrifice a pacer (likely Arshdeep Singh or Mohammed Siraj) to bring in Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has a phenomenal record against Pakistan and could partner with Varun Chakaravarthy to form a "Mystery Duo."

Batting Depth: Washington Sundar is also in the mix if the team decides they need extra batting cushion at No. 8 given the rain-reduced match possibilities.

IND vs PAK Match Details & Streaming

Toss: 6:30 PM IST | Match Start: 7:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (Free for mobile users in India)

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Weather Alert: 94% chance of rain in Colombo today. A shortened 10-15 over match is highly probable.

Pakistan's Playing XI for IND vs PAK Match

Following dramatic reversal of their boycott threat, Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, is set to field a spin-heavy lineup to exploit the sluggish R. Premadasa track. The team management has reportedly prioritized specialist bowlers over all-rounders to counter India's left-handed heavy batting order.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan (WK), Salman Ali Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when can I watch the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST and will be live-streamed for free on JioHotstar for mobile users in India, and telecast on Star Sports Network.

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
