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English NewsSportsCricketShoaib Akhtar Makes Big Revelation About Shahid Afridi, Recalls 2011 World Cup Clash

Shoaib Akhtar Makes Big Revelation About Shahid Afridi, Recalls 2011 World Cup Clash

In an old interview with Harsha Bhogle, Shoaib Akhtar was asked about what happened during the 2011 World Cup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 17 Aug 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

Shoaib Akhtar has revealed details of a heated episode from the 2011 ODI World Cup, admitting that he had disagreements with both teammate Shahid Afridi and then-head coach Waqar Younis.

The controversy arose ahead of the India-Pakistan semi-final, when Akhtar was left out of Pakistan's playing XI. The veteran pacer was reportedly unhappy with the decision and strongly argued that he should be given an opportunity against India's star-studded batting lineup.

Akhtar recalls 2011 World Cup clash

In an old interview with Harsha Bhogle, Shoaib Akhtar was asked about what happened during the 2011 World Cup. He revealed that he had a heated exchange with Afridi and Waqar after being told that he was not fit enough to play.

Also Read | Web Series On Vinod Kambli's Life: Who Will Play Cricket Legend?

Akhtar explained that he believed even a short spell could have changed the game. His plan was to attack Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early, arguing that removing the two Indian openers would put immense pressure on India in a high-profile semi-final.

'The clash in 2011'

Harsha asked Akhtar, "What happened in 2011?" In response, Akhtar said, "The conflict happened in 2011. I argued with Afridi and Waqar. I insisted on playing the match, arguing that it was just a 10-over affair. If we could get rid of Sehwag and Sachin during those overs, the opposition would crumble, because the pressure was entirely on them - playing at home, in a massive World Cup, in a semi-final against Pakistan - whereas we had nothing to lose. They claimed I was unfit. Furious, I went out and bowled six overs."

India beat Pakistan by 29 runs

The high-profile semi-final was eventually won by India, who secured a 29-run victory to book their place in the final.

Batting first, India posted 260/9 in their 50 overs, with Sachin Tendulkar top-scoring with 85 off 115 balls, including 11 boundaries.

Also Read | Pakistan Announce Asia Cup Squad, India Clash Set For This Date

Pakistan's chase ended at 231 all out in 49.5 overs. Misbah-ul-Haq fought hard with a 56-run knock, but India's bowlers held their nerve.

Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh picked up two wickets each as India completed a memorable win over their arch-rivals.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja's Painful Admission On What Once Shattered His Confidence In India Team

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Aug 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shahid Afridi Shoaib Akhtar
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