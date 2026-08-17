The contrasting journeys of Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli have long been discussed in Indian cricket. While Tendulkar went on to become one of the greatest batters in the history of the game, Kambli, despite possessing immense talent, saw his career take a very different path. The two were childhood friends who trained under legendary coach Ramakant Achrekar and were once regarded as two of India's brightest young batting prospects.

Kambli's career has often been associated with struggles involving alcohol and personal setbacks. However, there is much more to his story than what has been discussed publicly. Those lesser-known experiences, along with the highs and lows of his life, will reportedly form the basis of an upcoming web series.

Kambli's Life to Be Told in Web Series

Titled 'Kambli', the Hindi-language series is being directed by Abhijit Deshpande and is being developed for ZEE5. It is being produced by Ravi Bhagchandka of 200 Not Out Productions, who was also involved with a documentary on Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to The Times of India, Deshpande revealed that work on the project began in 2019. The original plan was to make a Marathi feature film, but extensive research into Kambli's life convinced the makers that a movie would not provide enough space to cover his journey.

According to Deshpande, Kambli's story contains enough drama, controversy and personal struggles to warrant a longer format. The project was subsequently developed as a web series and shifted to Hindi to make it accessible to audiences across the country.

The director also stressed that the series is not simply a cricket story but an exploration of Kambli's life as a person, including the experiences that shaped him away from the cricket field.

Personal Struggles to Be Explored

The series will reportedly go beyond Kambli's cricketing achievements and examine the events following his rise to prominence, his subsequent career decline and the difficulties he encountered in his personal life.

The makers hope to shed light on lesser-known chapters of his journey and present a broader picture of the man behind the cricketer.

Who Will Play Vinod Kambli?

Casting for the lead role has not yet been finalised. The makers are reportedly prioritising physical resemblance and authenticity rather than opting for a major star simply because of their popularity.

Production is expected to begin in November, with filming likely to take around four months if the schedule remains on track.

Vinod Kambli's International Career

Kambli represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs. He scored 1,084 runs in 21 Test innings, including four centuries and three fifties.

In ODIs, he accumulated 2,477 runs in 97 innings, with two centuries and 14 half-centuries.