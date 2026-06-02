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HomeSportsRoland Garros: Casper Ruud Robbed Of Crucial Point Due To Controversial Rule

Roland Garros: Casper Ruud Robbed Of Crucial Point Due To Controversial Rule

Reflecting on the incident afterward, Ruud acknowledged that the missed call may have influenced the outcome.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 10:25 AM (IST)

A controversial line-call during the fourth-round clash between Casper Ruud and Joao Fonseca at French Open has reignited debate over the tournament's decision to continue using human line judges instead of electronic line-calling technology.

The thrilling encounter produced plenty of drama, with Fonseca eventually advancing to the quarterfinals after a four-set victory. However, a disputed call in the second-set tiebreak became the talking point of the match.

An Overruled Fault and a Stolen Point

Trailing by a set, Ruud held a set point at 8-7 in the tiebreak and appeared on course to level the contest. During the crucial rally, Fonseca struck a forehand that was not called out by the line judge. Chair umpire Louise Engzell inspected the ball mark and ruled it in, allowing play to continue. Fonseca went on to claim the tiebreak and move two sets ahead.

Television replays later suggested the ball had landed outside the line, prompting criticism from fans and analysts. Had the point been awarded to Ruud, the Norwegian would have taken the second set and potentially altered the momentum of the match.

Ruud responded by winning the third set, but Fonseca regained control in the fourth to seal a memorable victory and continue his impressive run in Paris.

Reflecting on the incident afterward, Ruud acknowledged that the missed call may have influenced the outcome. He described the situation as unfortunate, noting that winning the second set could have completely changed the complexion of the contest and left him level instead of facing a two-set deficit.

The controversy also drew criticism from former world No. 1 Jim Courier. During commentary, the four-time Grand Slam champion questioned Roland Garros' reluctance to adopt electronic line-calling, arguing that technology makes significantly fewer mistakes than human officials and that major matches should be decided by players rather than officiating errors.

Despite the disappointment, Ruud was gracious in defeat and praised Fonseca's performance. The Norwegian highlighted the teenager's all-around game, noting that he possesses very few weaknesses and has already defeated several elite players during his breakthrough campaign. Ruud described Fonseca's level as extremely impressive and said he fully expected a difficult challenge heading into the match.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial line-call happened at the French Open?

During a crucial tiebreak in the match between Casper Ruud and Joao Fonseca, a line judge's call was disputed. Replays later suggested the ball was out, which could have given Ruud the set.

How did the disputed call affect the match?

The call allowed Fonseca to win the tiebreak and go up two sets. While Ruud won the third set, Fonseca eventually won the match in four sets.

What did Casper Ruud say about the incident?

Ruud acknowledged that the missed call was unfortunate and could have changed the match's momentum. He stated winning the second set might have altered the contest's complexion.

Why is there debate over human line judges at Roland Garros?

The controversy has reignited the debate over using human line judges instead of electronic line-calling technology, which is argued to make fewer mistakes.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Roland Garros Tennis News Casper Ruud
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