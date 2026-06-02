Roland Garros: Casper Ruud Robbed Of Crucial Point Due To Controversial Rule

A controversial line-call during the fourth-round clash between Casper Ruud and Joao Fonseca at French Open has reignited debate over the tournament's decision to continue using human line judges instead of electronic line-calling technology.

The thrilling encounter produced plenty of drama, with Fonseca eventually advancing to the quarterfinals after a four-set victory. However, a disputed call in the second-set tiebreak became the talking point of the match.

An Overruled Fault and a Stolen Point

Trailing by a set, Ruud held a set point at 8-7 in the tiebreak and appeared on course to level the contest. During the crucial rally, Fonseca struck a forehand that was not called out by the line judge. Chair umpire Louise Engzell inspected the ball mark and ruled it in, allowing play to continue. Fonseca went on to claim the tiebreak and move two sets ahead.

Yes, but i still think Fonseca would have won. Guess we'll never know now, though. Tough for Ruud. https://t.co/bcFxO9qt3I — Louise ✨️ (@Lou__007) June 1, 2026

Television replays later suggested the ball had landed outside the line, prompting criticism from fans and analysts. Had the point been awarded to Ruud, the Norwegian would have taken the second set and potentially altered the momentum of the match.

Ruud responded by winning the third set, but Fonseca regained control in the fourth to seal a memorable victory and continue his impressive run in Paris.

Reflecting on the incident afterward, Ruud acknowledged that the missed call may have influenced the outcome. He described the situation as unfortunate, noting that winning the second set could have completely changed the complexion of the contest and left him level instead of facing a two-set deficit.

The controversy also drew criticism from former world No. 1 Jim Courier. During commentary, the four-time Grand Slam champion questioned Roland Garros' reluctance to adopt electronic line-calling, arguing that technology makes significantly fewer mistakes than human officials and that major matches should be decided by players rather than officiating errors.

Despite the disappointment, Ruud was gracious in defeat and praised Fonseca's performance. The Norwegian highlighted the teenager's all-around game, noting that he possesses very few weaknesses and has already defeated several elite players during his breakthrough campaign. Ruud described Fonseca's level as extremely impressive and said he fully expected a difficult challenge heading into the match.