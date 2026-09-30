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English NewsSportsCricketIndia vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Shubman Gill-led India take on West Indies in Guwahati for the second match of the ODI series. Here's who won the toss and all players in action today.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 01:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India leads 1-0, winning first ODI dominantly.
  • India won toss, chose to bowl in Guwahati.
  • India historically dominates West Indies in ODI encounters.

India vs West Indies Toss: India drew first blood in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Kerala, courtesy of an unbeaten 193 from from Virat Kohli as well as a century from their young captain Shubman Gill, riding to an eight-wicket win. With a 1-0 lead in hand, India can seal the series in the second match, while the visitors will look to bounce back after showing plenty of fight with the bat. They, however, will be without one of their star performers from the first fixture.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Toss Result

Toss for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI has been conducted. Shubman Gill, India's captain, won and elected to bowl first.

The match is being played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Read More: Asian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final

India vs West Indies: Playing XIs

Here's a look at all the players in action today:

IND - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

WI - John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C/WK), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

India vs West Indies: ODI Head-To-Head Record

India hold the upper hand in the ODI rivalry with West Indies.

The teams have met 143 times, with India winning 73 matches and West Indies claiming 64 victories.

Two games have ended in ties, while four produced no result.

Also Check: Rishabh Pant Opens Up On MS Dhoni’s Advice That Changed His Cricket Career

India have also dominated recent meetings, winning nine of their last 10 ODIs against the Caribbean side. Their latest encounter in this series followed India’s strong run of results, with the visitors looking to close the gap in Guwahati.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the toss result for the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

Shubman Gill, India's captain, won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd ODI.

What is the historical head-to-head record between India and West Indies in ODIs?

India has won 73 of 143 ODI matches against West Indies, who have 64 wins. Two games ended in ties, and four had no result.

Where is the second ODI match between India and West Indies being played?

The second ODI between India and West Indies is being played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

What was the outcome of the first ODI match between India and West Indies?

India won the first ODI by eight wickets, thanks to Virat Kohli's 193 not out and Shubman Gill's century. India now holds a 1-0 lead in the series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shubman Gill IND Vs WI ODIs VIrat Kohli
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