India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India leads 1-0, winning first ODI dominantly.

India won toss, chose to bowl in Guwahati.

India historically dominates West Indies in ODI encounters.

India vs West Indies Toss: India drew first blood in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Kerala, courtesy of an unbeaten 193 from from Virat Kohli as well as a century from their young captain Shubman Gill, riding to an eight-wicket win. With a 1-0 lead in hand, India can seal the series in the second match, while the visitors will look to bounce back after showing plenty of fight with the bat. They, however, will be without one of their star performers from the first fixture.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Toss Result

Toss for India vs West Indies 2nd ODI has been conducted. Shubman Gill, India's captain, won and elected to bowl first.

The match is being played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

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India vs West Indies: Playing XIs

Here's a look at all the players in action today:

IND - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

WI - John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C/WK), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Vitel Lawes

India vs West Indies: ODI Head-To-Head Record

India hold the upper hand in the ODI rivalry with West Indies.

The teams have met 143 times, with India winning 73 matches and West Indies claiming 64 victories.

Two games have ended in ties, while four produced no result.

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India have also dominated recent meetings, winning nine of their last 10 ODIs against the Caribbean side. Their latest encounter in this series followed India’s strong run of results, with the visitors looking to close the gap in Guwahati.