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English NewsSportsCricketWorld Record And 3-0 Series Sweep! India Beat New Zealand After Historic Powerplay Blitz

World Record And 3-0 Series Sweep! India Beat New Zealand After Historic Powerplay Blitz

New Zealand had set India a target of 199 after posting 198/3 in their innings, but the Indian batters responded with an explosive start during the chase.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 03:54 PM (IST)

India's batters came out all guns blazing in the third T20I against New Zealand at Wellington's Hnry Stadium, setting a new world record for the highest total in the powerplay in men's T20 internationals - 118 runs in 6 overs without losing any wickets.

New Zealand had set India a target of 199 after posting 198/3 in their innings, but the Indian batters responded with an explosive start during the chase.

India chased down 199-run target inside 13.2 overs with 6 wickets reamining, sealing the five-match series 3-0. 

Abhishek Sharma once again underlined his reputation as one of the most explosive batters in T20 cricket, smashing the fourth T20I century of his career. The left-hander blazed his way to 113 off just 38 deliveries, striking nine fours and 11 sixes in a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

Also Read | Abhishek Sharma Makes History Twice In One Night! Virat Kohli Left Behind

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided excellent support to Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, scoring a rapid 45 off just 20 deliveries before getting dismissed. By the time Abhishek departed, India had already stormed to 178 runs in just 10 overs. New Zealand managed to claim a couple of wickets, but the damage had been done, with Abhishek's explosive knock putting the match well beyond the visitors' reach.

New Zealand innings highlights

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand's batting effort with an unbeaten 89 off 52 deliveries, helping the hosts reach a competitive total after being asked to bat first. New Zealand suffered an early setback, losing their first wicket at 6/1 in just 1.2 overs. However, Finn Allen and Mitchell joined forces to launch a counter-attack and put pressure on the Indian bowling attack.

Allen contributed a quickfire 40 off 25 balls before departing, while Mitchell remained unbeaten to anchor the innings. His knock featured five fours and five sixes, giving New Zealand a strong finish. For India, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler, returning figures of 1/33.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Oct 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 3rd T20I IND Vs NZ
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