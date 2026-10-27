World Record And 3-0 Series Sweep! India Beat New Zealand After Historic Powerplay Blitz

India's batters came out all guns blazing in the third T20I against New Zealand at Wellington's Hnry Stadium, setting a new world record for the highest total in the powerplay in men's T20 internationals - 118 runs in 6 overs without losing any wickets.

New Zealand had set India a target of 199 after posting 198/3 in their innings, but the Indian batters responded with an explosive start during the chase.

India chased down 199-run target inside 13.2 overs with 6 wickets reamining, sealing the five-match series 3-0.

Abhishek Sharma once again underlined his reputation as one of the most explosive batters in T20 cricket, smashing the fourth T20I century of his career. The left-hander blazed his way to 113 off just 38 deliveries, striking nine fours and 11 sixes in a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi provided excellent support to Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order, scoring a rapid 45 off just 20 deliveries before getting dismissed. By the time Abhishek departed, India had already stormed to 178 runs in just 10 overs. New Zealand managed to claim a couple of wickets, but the damage had been done, with Abhishek's explosive knock putting the match well beyond the visitors' reach.

New Zealand innings highlights

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell led New Zealand's batting effort with an unbeaten 89 off 52 deliveries, helping the hosts reach a competitive total after being asked to bat first. New Zealand suffered an early setback, losing their first wicket at 6/1 in just 1.2 overs. However, Finn Allen and Mitchell joined forces to launch a counter-attack and put pressure on the Indian bowling attack.

Allen contributed a quickfire 40 off 25 balls before departing, while Mitchell remained unbeaten to anchor the innings. His knock featured five fours and five sixes, giving New Zealand a strong finish. For India, Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler, returning figures of 1/33.