Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall, Cyclone Arnab nears coast.

Vizag faces waterlogging, uprooted trees; states prepare.

Andhra, Odisha, Railways deploy teams for cyclone safety.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an extremely heavy rainfall alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Odisha as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab approaches the eastern coast. Chhattisgarh is also likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on October 28, with the cyclone expected to make landfall near Yanam on Wednesday morning.

In an alert posted on X, the IMD said, "Under the influence of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “ARNAB”, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Odisha on 27th–28th October, and Chhattisgarh on 28th October, 2026. Residents are advised to remain alert, follow official weather updates, and adhere to the advisories issued by local authorities."

⚠️EXTREMELY HEAVY RAINFALL ALERT | CYCLONIC STORM ALERT! 🌧️ 🌀 Under the influence of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “ARNAB”, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Odisha on 27th–28th October, and Chhattisgarh on 28th October, 2026. 🚨 Residents are advised to remain alert, follow official weather updates, and adhere to the advisories issued by local authorities. #CycloneArnabUpdate #WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfall #IMD #AndhraPradesh #Yanam #Odisha #Chhattisgarh #CycloneWarning #WeatherUpdate @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 27, 2026

Vizag Sees Waterlogging, Trees Uprooted

Rough sea conditions prevailed in Visakhapatnam as the cyclone intensified over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The storm is expected to cross the coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by Wednesday morning.

Heavy rainfall has inundated the vehicular subway beneath the railway track at Convent Junction, disrupting traffic and making movement difficult for commuters. Strong winds have also uprooted trees in several parts of the city.

A large tree fell on a house within the limits of Maharanipeta police station, prompting municipal and disaster response teams to begin clearing operations and restore traffic movement.

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Andhra Officials Review Cyclone Preparedness

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anitha inspected preparedness measures in Anakapalli and urged fishermen and residents to remain indoors as the cyclone approaches.

Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg said the city was prepared to handle the storm, which was around 350 km south or southeast of Visakhapatnam at the time of his statement.

"The city operational centre has been functioning since yesterday evening, 24/7. The toll-free number is 1800-425-0009, and zonal control rooms are also functioning in all 10 zones. The city operation number is receiving calls and restoring the situation as well. From the district administration side also, the control room is functioning, and we have given sufficient messages and publicity to the public. We request them not to go outdoors unless exceptionally required, and definitely not to visit beach areas.," Garg said.

Railways Monitor Tracks, Passenger Safety

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said preparations had been reviewed ahead of the expected landfall on October 28.

Vaishnaw said: "Preparedness for Tropical Cyclone TC02B (Arnab) Reviewed cyclone Arnab preparedness ahead of expected landfall on 28th October. Safety protocols and rapid restoration measures are in place across Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam divisions.War rooms are active at Zonal, Divisional and Board level.Round-the-clock monitoring is underway. Passenger safety is the top priority. Around 600 km of track is under close watch...."

Fishing Boats Take Shelter In Odisha

Gopalpur Port has provided shelter to around 34 fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh as a precautionary measure. Authorities have also prohibited fishing activities amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Inspector-in-charge of Aryapalli Marine police station Bidyabharati Nayak said announcements had been made in villages before the cyclone's arrival.

Nayak said, "Even before the cyclone began, we—in coordination with the Fisheries Department—made announcements in the villages using loudspeakers. There is a complete ban on venturing into the sea from the 26th to the 29th. We are also conducting patrols. Local fishermen are not heading out to sea; they are staying put."

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Odisha Deploys 60 ODRAF Teams

Odisha has stepped up its emergency response, with 60 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) deployed and police personnel placed on high alert across seven districts. The Maa Kalijai Temple on an island in Chilika Lake has also been temporarily closed to devotees, with boat services suspended because of the adverse weather.

Odisha ADG (Law & Order) Sanjay Kumar said additional forces and officers had been assigned to districts to respond to emergencies.

He said, "60 teams of ODRAF have already been deployed. Besides, we have alerted all the police personnel of the seven districts; they are on high alert. We have given additional force to all the districts, and we have given some officers also to meet any exigency... As of now, only heavy rain is going on, but the wind speed is normal, and we are totally ready and very hopeful. We have experience with this cyclone, and we will meet the challenge. We have very good coordination with our NDRF teams, and everybody is doing their job in the best way."