Rishabh Pant Opens Up On MS Dhoni’s Advice That Changed His Cricket Career

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pant revealed MS Dhoni's lasting impact on his career.

Dhoni advised Pant to prioritize long-term career success.

Pant also learned the importance of silence and restraint.

Rishabh Pant has revealed the lasting impact MS Dhoni has had on his career, recalling a piece of advice from the former India captain that changed the way he viewed success and longevity. During an appearance on the Business of Sports podcast, Pant reflected on his journey, including the serious car accident he suffered in 2022 and the changes that followed. The India wicketkeeper-batsman said the experience reshaped him both personally and professionally.

Dhoni’s Advice Was About The Bigger Picture

According to Pant, Dhoni encouraged him to think beyond short-term success and focus instead on building a career that could last for many years.

"Do you want to have success for one or two years, or do you want to make your career for like 15 to 20 years? It's up to you,"

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That message appears to have stayed with Pant as he has continued to evolve as both a cricketer and a person.

Rather than focusing only on immediate performances, the advice pushed him towards thinking about the longevity of his career and the choices required to sustain it.

Pant Opens Up On Learning To Stay Quiet

Rishabh Pant also revealed another lesson he picked up from Dhoni, the value of silence and restraint.

"He taught me that keeping quiet is also good. So I'm working on that because I want to feel free,"

For a player known for his expressive personality and attacking style, Pant said learning when not to react has become part of his personal development.

Dhoni’s influence on Pant is hardly surprising given their shared connection as wicketkeeper-batsmen.

The former became one of the world’s finest behind the stumps while also captaining India and serving as a prolific finisher.

Pant, meanwhile, has increasingly established himself as one of India’s key wicketkeeper-batsmen, particularly in Test cricket.