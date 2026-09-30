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English NewsSportsCricketRishabh Pant Opens Up On MS Dhoni’s Advice That Changed His Cricket Career

Rishabh Pant Opens Up On MS Dhoni’s Advice That Changed His Cricket Career

Rishabh Pant revealed the advice from MS Dhoni that changed his approach to cricket, urging him to focus on a long run rather than short-term success.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pant revealed MS Dhoni's lasting impact on his career.
  • Dhoni advised Pant to prioritize long-term career success.
  • Pant also learned the importance of silence and restraint.

Rishabh Pant has revealed the lasting impact MS Dhoni has had on his career, recalling a piece of advice from the former India captain that changed the way he viewed success and longevity. During an appearance on the Business of Sports podcast, Pant reflected on his journey, including the serious car accident he suffered in 2022 and the changes that followed. The India wicketkeeper-batsman said the experience reshaped him both personally and professionally.

Dhoni’s Advice Was About The Bigger Picture

According to Pant, Dhoni encouraged him to think beyond short-term success and focus instead on building a career that could last for many years.

"Do you want to have success for one or two years, or do you want to make your career for like 15 to 20 years? It's up to you,"

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That message appears to have stayed with Pant as he has continued to evolve as both a cricketer and a person.

Rather than focusing only on immediate performances, the advice pushed him towards thinking about the longevity of his career and the choices required to sustain it.

Pant Opens Up On Learning To Stay Quiet

Rishabh Pant also revealed another lesson he picked up from Dhoni, the value of silence and restraint.

"He taught me that keeping quiet is also good. So I'm working on that because I want to feel free,"

For a player known for his expressive personality and attacking style, Pant said learning when not to react has become part of his personal development.

Dhoni’s influence on Pant is hardly surprising given their shared connection as wicketkeeper-batsmen.

The former became one of the world’s finest behind the stumps while also captaining India and serving as a prolific finisher.

Pant, meanwhile, has increasingly established himself as one of India’s key wicketkeeper-batsmen, particularly in Test cricket.

Frequently Asked Questions

What key advice did MS Dhoni give Rishabh Pant about his career?

Dhoni advised Pant to focus on building a career that could last 15 to 20 years, rather than just seeking short-term success. This message made Pant consider the longevity of his cricketing journey.

What other lesson did Rishabh Pant learn from MS Dhoni?

Pant learned the value of silence and restraint from Dhoni. He revealed that he is now actively working on 'keeping quiet' as part of his personal development.

Why is MS Dhoni's influence on Rishabh Pant significant?

Dhoni's influence is significant due to their shared connection as wicketkeeper-batsmen. Dhoni was a highly successful captain, finisher, and behind-the-stumps performer for India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni IPL
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