UP MLC Election Results 2026: BJP Leads In First Trend As Counting Continues

Counting for 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats began at 8 am on Tuesday, across seven centres in the state. The first trend from Muzaffarpur indicates that BJP candidate is leading. A total of 152 candidates are contesting five graduate and six teachers’ constituency seats, with results expected to become clearer by the evening.

Counting Across Seven Cities

Counting is taking place in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur, with security arrangements in place at all centres.

In Lucknow, votes for the graduate and teachers’ constituencies are being counted at Ramabai Rally Sthal in separate halls. Other counting centres include the State Warehousing Corporation in Varanasi, the New Agricultural Produce Market Committee in Agra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University in Meerut, Bundelkhand Degree College in Jhansi, Sanjay Community Hall in Bareilly and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University in Gorakhpur.

The counting process is being conducted under the supervision of election observers and returning officers. CCTV cameras and videography have also been arranged to ensure transparency.

Also Read: Election Commission Tightens Posting Rules Ahead Of Assembly Polls In 5 States

Results Expected By Evening

The administration is aiming to complete the counting peacefully, with candidates and political parties closely monitoring the results. The final picture is expected to emerge by late evening, once the counting process is completed.

The outcome is significant as the terms of the current members of these 11 seats end on December 6. The BJP currently holds six seats, the Samajwadi Party has three, while two are held by Independent members.

Also Read: UP CEO Apologises Over Caste Bias Row, Promises ‘Decorous And Formal’ Communication