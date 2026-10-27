India, Liechtenstein Look To Deepen Ties In Trade, Technology And Talent: MEA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Liechtenstein discuss cooperation in trade, technology, skill development.

Prince Alois's visit strengthens economic ties, business engagement.

Liechtenstein companies invest $110 million, expand presence in India.

Discussions also focused on skill development and vocational education.

India and Liechtenstein are looking to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, innovation and skill development during the visit of Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein to India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George said.

George said the visit offered an important opportunity to promote economic ties through greater government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) engagements. The visit comes as India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) mark the first anniversary of the operationalisation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

India also hosted the second Prosperity Summit in New Delhi earlier this month, George noted, adding that bilateral engagement had expanded into new areas, with considerable scope to deepen cooperation further.

India-Liechtenstein Trade And Investment Ties

Several Liechtenstein companies are accompanying Hereditary Prince Alois during his visit to India. George said some companies from Liechtenstein conduct trade with India through Switzerland.

India's exports to Liechtenstein include pharmaceuticals and electrical items, among other products. Indian imports include precision instruments, appliances, machinery and devices.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the visit of Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein to India, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George says, "The visit provides an important opportunity to promote economic ties by greater G2G and B2B engagements. The visit assumes special significance as it is taking place during the commemoration of the first anniversary of operationalization of India EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA, as India hosted the second Prosperity Summit in New Delhi earlier this month. Bilateral engagement has steadily expanded to new areas of cooperation, but there is considerable scope to further strengthen partnership in technology, innovation, and skill development. Several Liechtenstein companies is accompanying His Serene Highness. Some of the Liechtenstein companies do their trade with India through Switzerland... India's exports include pharma and electrical items and other things. Indian imports include precision instruments, appliances, and machinery and devices. The cumulative FDI inflows from Liechtenstein to India amounts to $110 million... Several Liechtenstein -based companies have a presence in India already, including the Savanna Seats and Hilti Corporation... His Highness, yesterday visited Hilti's state-of-the-art new manufacturing facility in Vadodara. A leading Lichtenstein company, LGT, is present in India in wealth management and investment sector and also has opened an office in the gift city in Gujarat... Discussions also included exploring opportunities for cooperation in skill development and occasional education, including through institutional partnerships, exchange of expertise, and industry linkages... There was clear emphasis on advancing three T's, Trade, Technology, and Talent, for deepening bilateral cooperation and cooperation with the EFTA countries...." — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026

The cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Liechtenstein into India amount to $110 million, George said.

Several Liechtenstein-based companies already operate in India, including Savanna Seats and Hilti Corporation. Hereditary Prince Alois visited Hilti's new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara on Monday, George said.

Liechtenstein Companies Expand Presence In India

George also highlighted the presence of LGT, a leading Liechtenstein company operating in the wealth management and investment sector. The company has also opened an office in Gujarat's GIFT City.

The presence of these companies reflects the existing business links between the two countries and provides scope for further economic engagement, particularly in areas where technology, investment and industrial expertise can support cooperation.

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Skill Development And Education On Agenda

Discussions during the visit also covered opportunities for cooperation in skill development and vocational education. According to George, the two sides explored possible collaboration through institutional partnerships, exchanges of expertise and industry linkages.

He said bilateral engagement had steadily expanded into new areas, while technology, innovation and skill development offered considerable potential for further strengthening the partnership.

Focus On Trade, Technology And Talent

George said the discussions placed clear emphasis on advancing the three Ts — Trade, Technology and Talent — to deepen bilateral cooperation and engagement with EFTA countries.

The visit comes at a significant time for India-EFTA relations, with the first anniversary of the operationalisation of TEPA providing an opportunity to explore greater economic engagement and expand cooperation between businesses and institutions.

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