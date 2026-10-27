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English NewsNewsIndiaIndia, Liechtenstein Look To Deepen Ties In Trade, Technology And Talent: MEA

India, Liechtenstein Look To Deepen Ties In Trade, Technology And Talent: MEA

Several Liechtenstein companies are accompanying Hereditary Prince Alois during his visit to India. George said some companies from Liechtenstein conduct trade with India through Switzerland.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India, Liechtenstein discuss cooperation in trade, technology, skill development.
  • Prince Alois's visit strengthens economic ties, business engagement.
  • Liechtenstein companies invest $110 million, expand presence in India.
  • Discussions also focused on skill development and vocational education.

India and Liechtenstein are looking to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, innovation and skill development during the visit of Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein to India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George said.

George said the visit offered an important opportunity to promote economic ties through greater government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) engagements. The visit comes as India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) mark the first anniversary of the operationalisation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

India also hosted the second Prosperity Summit in New Delhi earlier this month, George noted, adding that bilateral engagement had expanded into new areas, with considerable scope to deepen cooperation further.

India-Liechtenstein Trade And Investment Ties

Several Liechtenstein companies are accompanying Hereditary Prince Alois during his visit to India. George said some companies from Liechtenstein conduct trade with India through Switzerland.

India's exports to Liechtenstein include pharmaceuticals and electrical items, among other products. Indian imports include precision instruments, appliances, machinery and devices.

The cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Liechtenstein into India amount to $110 million, George said.

Several Liechtenstein-based companies already operate in India, including Savanna Seats and Hilti Corporation. Hereditary Prince Alois visited Hilti's new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara on Monday, George said.

Liechtenstein Companies Expand Presence In India

George also highlighted the presence of LGT, a leading Liechtenstein company operating in the wealth management and investment sector. The company has also opened an office in Gujarat's GIFT City.

The presence of these companies reflects the existing business links between the two countries and provides scope for further economic engagement, particularly in areas where technology, investment and industrial expertise can support cooperation.

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Skill Development And Education On Agenda

Discussions during the visit also covered opportunities for cooperation in skill development and vocational education. According to George, the two sides explored possible collaboration through institutional partnerships, exchanges of expertise and industry linkages.

He said bilateral engagement had steadily expanded into new areas, while technology, innovation and skill development offered considerable potential for further strengthening the partnership.

Focus On Trade, Technology And Talent

George said the discussions placed clear emphasis on advancing the three Ts — Trade, Technology and Talent — to deepen bilateral cooperation and engagement with EFTA countries.

The visit comes at a significant time for India-EFTA relations, with the first anniversary of the operationalisation of TEPA providing an opportunity to explore greater economic engagement and expand cooperation between businesses and institutions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary goal of Hereditary Prince Alois's visit to India?

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation between India and Liechtenstein in areas like trade, technology, innovation, and skill development. It also seeks to boost economic ties through government-to-government and business-to-business engagements.

What is the total foreign direct investment from Liechtenstein into India?

The cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Liechtenstein into India amount to $110 million. Several Liechtenstein-based companies are already operating in India.

Which Liechtenstein companies have a significant presence in India?

Savanna Seats and Hilti Corporation are operating in India. Additionally, LGT, a leading wealth management and investment company, has opened an office in Gujarat's GIFT City.

What key areas are being emphasized for deeper bilateral cooperation?

Discussions emphasize advancing the 'three Ts' — Trade, Technology, and Talent — to deepen bilateral cooperation. Skill development and vocational education are also key areas of focus.

What significant event aligns with Hereditary Prince Alois's visit?

The visit coincides with the first anniversary of the operationalisation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA). This timing offers an opportunity to explore greater economic engagement.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 07:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trade Technology MEA INDIA Liechtenstein Talent
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