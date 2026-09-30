Asian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India secured trap mixed team gold at Asian Games.

Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai secured victory with 34 points.

Dhanda also won individual gold and women's team silver.

Asian Games Trap Shooting: India added another gold medal to their Asian Games 2026 tally after producing a strong performance from Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai in the trap mixed team final. The Indian pair finished on top with 34 points, edging Qatar, who claimed silver with 32 points. China completed the podium with 23 points, while Iran finished fourth on 12 points. The result adds another shooting gold to India’s growing medal haul with two archery gold medals already added to the tally earlier today.

Neeru Adds Another Gold To Historic Asian Games Run

Neeru Dhanda capped a remarkable Asian Games 2026 campaign with yet another medal, joining Kynan Chenai to claim gold in the trap mixed team event.

She had already made headlines earlier in the competition after becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting.

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Her latest gold came alongside Chenai, with the Indian combination maintaining a steady progression throughout the final.

India opened with six points in the first series before making a significant jump in the second, taking their tally to 16.

After the third series, the pair had moved up to 26 points before finishing strongly on 34.

Three Medals And A Historic Gold

Neeru Dhanda’s medal haul now includes gold in the individual trap event, silver in the women’s team competition and another gold in the mixed team event.

The achievement underlines the consistency she has shown throughout the Asian Games and places her among India’s standout performers in the shooting competition.

While the mixed team event brought its own challenge, Dhanda and Chenai managed to stay ahead of Qatar when it mattered most.

She arrived in Aichi-Nagoya with the opportunity to compete across multiple events and has now walked away with three medals, including two golds.