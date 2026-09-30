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English NewsSportsAsian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final

Asian Games: India Add Shooting Gold With Victory In Trap Mixed Team Final

Neeru Dhanda completed a stunning Asian Games medal hat-trick with mixed team gold alongside Kynan Chenai, adding to her individual gold and team silver.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India secured trap mixed team gold at Asian Games.
  • Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai secured victory with 34 points.
  • Dhanda also won individual gold and women's team silver.

Asian Games Trap Shooting: India added another gold medal to their Asian Games 2026 tally after producing a strong performance from Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai in the trap mixed team final. The Indian pair finished on top with 34 points, edging Qatar, who claimed silver with 32 points. China completed the podium with 23 points, while Iran finished fourth on 12 points. The result adds another shooting gold to India’s growing medal haul with two archery gold medals already added to the tally earlier today.

Neeru Adds Another Gold To Historic Asian Games Run

Neeru Dhanda capped a remarkable Asian Games 2026 campaign with yet another medal, joining Kynan Chenai to claim gold in the trap mixed team event.

She had already made headlines earlier in the competition after becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting.

Read More: India Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback

Her latest gold came alongside Chenai, with the Indian combination maintaining a steady progression throughout the final.

India opened with six points in the first series before making a significant jump in the second, taking their tally to 16.

After the third series, the pair had moved up to 26 points before finishing strongly on 34.

Three Medals And A Historic Gold

Neeru Dhanda’s medal haul now includes gold in the individual trap event, silver in the women’s team competition and another gold in the mixed team event.

The achievement underlines the consistency she has shown throughout the Asian Games and places her among India’s standout performers in the shooting competition.

While the mixed team event brought its own challenge, Dhanda and Chenai managed to stay ahead of Qatar when it mattered most. 

She arrived in Aichi-Nagoya with the opportunity to compete across multiple events and has now walked away with three medals, including two golds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the gold medal in the Asian Games Trap Mixed Team event?

India, represented by Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai, secured the gold medal in the trap mixed team final with a score of 34 points. They edged out Qatar, who claimed silver.

What historic achievement did Neeru Dhanda accomplish at the Asian Games 2026?

Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian female shooter to win an individual Asian Games gold medal in trap shooting. This marked a historic milestone in her campaign.

How many medals did Neeru Dhanda win at the Asian Games?

Neeru Dhanda won a total of three medals: two golds (individual and mixed team) and one silver (women's trap team). This completed a full set of medals for the Indian shooter.

How did the Indian team perform in the Trap Mixed Team final?

India's Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai maintained steady progression, finishing with 34 points to claim gold. They maintained their lead against Qatar throughout the final.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Sep 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asian Games Shooting Asian Games 2026 Asian Games Medals
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