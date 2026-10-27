Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi's memoir challenges inaccurate accounts of her life.

She aims to describe events as they truly happened herself.

The book may alter public perception, positively or negatively.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said her upcoming memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, will tell her story in her own words, challenging accounts she believes have been inaccurate, invented or exaggerated over the years.

Speaking in a video on Tuesday, Gandhi acknowledged that the book could trigger varied reactions when it is released on November 10.

“There’s bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out,” she said.

‘Decided To Write Book To Describe Events As They Happened’

Gandhi said she decided to write the book because she wanted to describe events as they happened, rather than let other people’s accounts define her life and experiences.

“Well, I felt that since a lot had been written about me and a lot of it was not quite correct, you know, it was either invented or exaggerated. So it gave me a feel of being able to now put down my story and describe facts and things as they were, as they really were,” she said.

Clarifying that she did not want to present her account merely as one version of events, Gandhi said, “Or let us say my, not version, I wouldn't say version, but my story. People have different views.”

Sonia Opposed Idea Of Making Rajiv PM?

She also acknowledged that the memoir could change how readers perceive her. While some might revise their opinion of her, others could develop a more negative view.

“Some people may change their view about me. Some people's view may become worse, but that's what it is. That's what happens when you write a book or when you are in public life,” she said.

Gandhi also briefly touched upon the political circumstances surrounding her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. She said she had been completely opposed when he was asked to become prime minister.

“I don't know if I should tell the whole story,” she said before referring to the episode.