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English NewsSportsCricketBumrah Ruled Out! India Turn To This Fast Bowler For Sri Lanka Test Series

Bumrah Ruled Out! India Turn To This Fast Bowler For Sri Lanka Test Series

Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of India's Test series against Sri Lanka due to injury, with Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi earning his maiden call-up.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests due to injury.
  • Bumrah's recovery from left knee injury not yet complete.
  • Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi receives maiden India call-up.

Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah: India have suffered a major setback ahead of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for the tour because of injury. The development was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia through a press release. The Men's Selection Committee has handed a maiden senior India call-up to Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi. The young fast bowler has been rewarded after impressive domestic performances.

Bumrah Continues Recovery, Misses Sri Lanka Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Bumrah will not feature in the Test series as he is yet to regain full fitness following an injury sustained earlier this year.

According to the BCCI press release, "Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka as he has not yet fully recovered from the left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England."

Read More: Irfan Pathan Accuses Baroda Cricket Association Of 'Politics' Over Motibaug Ground Decision

Bumrah's absence is a significant blow for India, given his importance across all formats and his proven record in Test cricket.

The pace spearhead has been one of India's most reliable performers with the ball, and the team will now have to manage without his experience during the Sri Lanka series.

Auqib Nabi Gets Maiden Call-Up

Stepping into the squad is Auqib Nabi, who receives his first-ever call-up to India's senior men's team.

The Jammu & Kashmir pacer has enjoyed an exceptional run in domestic cricket, making a strong case for national selection with consistent wicket-taking performances.

Nabi claimed an impressive 104 wickets across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, including 60 scalps during the 2025-26 campaign.

His performances were instrumental in helping Jammu & Kashmir secure their maiden Ranji Trophy title, further enhancing his reputation as one of the country's emerging fast bowlers.

The pacer also featured for India A on their recent tour of Sri Lanka, where he picked up six wickets in two first-class matches.

His displays on that tour appear to have strengthened the selectors' confidence in handing him an opportunity at the highest level.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for the Sri Lanka Test series?

Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable due to injury. He has not yet fully recovered from a left knee injury sustained during the ODI series against England.

Who has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian squad for the Test series?

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi has received his maiden senior India call-up. He will replace Jasprit Bumrah for the Test series against Sri Lanka.

What led to Auqib Nabi's selection for the Indian team?

Nabi was rewarded for his impressive domestic performances, including 104 wickets in the last two Ranji Trophy seasons. He also performed well for India A, taking six wickets in two first-class matches.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah BCCI Ind Vs Sl Test Auqib Nabi
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