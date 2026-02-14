Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK Colombo Latest Weather Update: No Rain Despite 90% Forecast On Saturday; Rain Threat For Match Day Still Looms

Colombo Weather Update: The 90% rain threat fails! Colombo stays dry as of Saturday evening, bringing fresh hope for the India vs Pakistan mega-clash. Read the latest weather update from the ground.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 06:28 PM (IST)

The meteorological department predicted a washout, but the skies over R. Premadasa Stadium seem to have a different plan.

Despite a high-probability rain forecast that kept fans on edge all morning, Colombo has remained surprisingly dry as of 4:30 PM IST.

While the threat of a low-pressure system continues to loom over the Bay of Bengal, the "failed" rain prediction so far has provided a massive boost to the hopes of a full Sunday showdown between India and Pakistan.

Great Rain "Failure": Hope Floats in Colombo

The morning began with a worrying 80% to 94% chance of rain, leading many to believe that the tournament's biggest group-stage fixture was destined for a washout.

However, the heavy thunderstorms predicted for the daytime failed to materialize. As of late Saturday evening, the weather remains breezy and cloudy, but the "dim chances" of immediate rain have allowed ground staff to maintain a dry surface.

Colombo Weather Update:

As of 5:49 PM IST, the temperature in Colombo is 26°C with a northeast wind of 6 mph. While the daily forecast still indicates a chance of rain, the current conditions show the stadium is holding steady.

Why Fans Shouldn't Panic Just Yet

While the weather in Sri Lanka is notoriously unpredictable, the lack of rain since the morning suggests that the low-pressure area may not hit the city as hard as initially feared.

The "Dim" Threat: Even if passing showers occur, R. Premadasa Stadium features a world-class drainage system and full-ground covers that typically allow play to resume within 20–30 minutes.

Evening Outlook: The latest AccuWeather data suggests the risk of rain dips as the evening progresses, with some models showing as low as a 9% to 13% chance of precipitation during the match hours.

"Super Sunday" Stakes

If the weather continues to hold, both India and Pakistan will have everything to play for. A win for either side guarantees a Super 8 berth, while a washout would see them share a point each, a result that would automatically qualify both but knock out the USA, Netherlands, and Namibia from Group A.

With Abhishek Sharma reportedly regaining fitness and Suryakumar Yadav ready to lead the charge, the "failed" rain prediction might just be the miracle cricket fans were praying for.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK Colombo Weather T20 World Cup 2026 Colombo Weather Latest Update
