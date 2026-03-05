IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Breaks Rohit Sharma's Long-Standing Six-Hitting Record

Sanju Samson Breaks Rohit Sharma Six Record: Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium witnessed a historic passing of the torch on March 5, 2026, as Sanju Samson officially became India’s most prolific six-hitter in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. During his explosive 89-run knock in the semi-final against England, Samson surpassed the previous record held by Rohit Sharma.

Most Sixes for India in a Single T20 WC Edition

The 2026 edition has been a tournament of unprecedented power-hitting for the Men in Blue, with four players from the current squad featuring in the all-time top five list.

16 sixes - Sanju Samson - 2026

15 sixes - Rohit Sharma - 2024

15 sixes - Shivam Dube - 2026

14 sixes - Ishan Kishan - 2026

14 sixes - Hardik Pandya - 2026

12 sixes - Yuvraj Singh - 2007

Key Highlights of Milestone

Record-Breaking Moment: Sanju Samson entered T20 World Cup IND vs ENG semi-final needing two sixes to equal Rohit Sharma's 2024 tally. He cleared the ropes seven times during his 42-ball stay, comfortably moving to the top of the pile with 16 maximums.

Consistency in Chaos: Unlike traditional power-hitters, Samson's 16 sixes have come across just four major innings, including his match-saving 97* against the West Indies where he struck four crucial sixes at Eden Gardens.

While Rohit Sharma’s 15 sixes in 2024 were pivotal to India's title win, Samson’s 2026 run is being hailed for its technical elegance. Notably, Shivam Dube is also breathing down the record's neck, having equaled Rohit’s 15 sixes during the same match at Wankhede.

The "Six-Machine" Comparison

Sanju Samson now leads the Indian charts, but he is currently second in the overall tournament list for 2026, trailing only New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who has hammered 20 sixes so far. However, with the final yet to be played, Samson has a genuine chance to become the first Indian to cross the 20-six mark in a single World Cup.

