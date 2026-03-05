Abhishek Sharma Out For 9 In Semi-Final: His Nightmare World Cup Journey - Stats

India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma continued his dismal run in the T20 World Cup 2026, falling for just 9 runs in the high-stakes semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium. Despite the batting-friendly conditions in Mumbai, the left-hander once again succumbed to his Achilles' heel - off-spin bowling - holing out to Phil Salt off Will Jacks in the second over.

A Tournament to Forget

Abhishek entered the World Cup as the world’s top-ranked T20I batter, but his performance in the marquee event has been a stark contrast to his pre-tournament form.

Group Stage vs USA - 0 (1) - Caught

Group Stage vs Pakistan - 0 (2) - Caught

Group Stage vs Netherlands - 0 (4) - Bowled

Super 8 vs South Africa - 15 (12) - Caught

Super 8 vs Zimbabwe - 55 (30) - Caught

Super 8 vs West Indies - 10 (11) - Caught

Semi-Final vs England - 9 (7) - Caught (Will Jacks)

Total Runs: 89 runs in 7 innings

Average: 12.71

Strike Rate: 128.98 (big drop from his career 189.41)