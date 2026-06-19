IND vs ENG ODIs: Virat Kohli To Return Soon? Latest Injury Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli recovering from hamstring injury, missed Afghanistan series.

Reports indicate good progress, BCCI fitness assessment expected soon.

Veteran batsman now focusing solely on one-day international cricket.

Virat Kohli Injury Update: Virat Kohli could be edging closer to a return to international cricket after spending recent weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The former India captain has not featured since the conclusion of IPL 2026, where he played a key role in RCB's title-winning campaign, including a decisive innings in the final. The injury ruled him out of India's ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan, but fresh reports suggest the veteran batsman is progressing well in his rehabilitation.

With India set to begin a new chapter in limited-overs cricket next month, Kohli's potential return would provide a significant boost to the squad.

Positive Signs Emerge In Kohli's Recovery

According to a report from the Times of India, Kohli has made encouraging progress as he continues his recovery from the hamstring issue that has kept him out of action.

The report cited an unnamed source, who stated:

"Kohli has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly. He is expected to report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence for his fitness assessment and clearance soon. If his recovery goes as planned, Kohli is expected to make his comeback to the team in the upcoming England series,"

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The update will come as welcome news for Indian cricket fans, who have been waiting for clarity on the 37-year-old's fitness status ahead of a crucial overseas assignment.

England ODI Series Could Mark Kohli's Comeback

While India's squad for the T20I leg of the England tour has already been announced, the ODI squad is yet to be revealed.

The T20I side will be led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer and includes exciting youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. However, Kohli's focus remains solely on the ODI format after bringing down the curtain on both his T20I and Test careers.

India's ODI series against England is scheduled to begin on July 14, with the opening match set to take place at Edgbaston.

Kohli's most recent appearance for India came in the home ODI series against New Zealand in January. Despite questions surrounding his future at the time, he delivered an impressive performance, finishing as India's leading run-scorer in the series.