Rishabh Pant Sends Special Message To Galle Ground Staff After Rain-Hit India vs Sri Lanka Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant praised Galle ground staff for tireless effort.

Pant contributed 39 and 66 runs in India's decisive victory.

He became first Indian to hit 100 Test sixes.

Rishabh Pant Instagram Story: Rishabh Pant had plenty to celebrate after India secured a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle, but the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman chose to highlight the people who helped make the rain-affected contest possible. Pant paid tribute to the ground staff and support personnel at the Galle International Stadium, acknowledging their tireless work through difficult weather conditions. Rain had interrupted play on four of the five days in Galle, repeatedly threatening to disrupt the Test.

Pant’s Special Message For Galle Ground Staff

Rishabh Pant’s Instagram story for the groundsmen and support staff of Galle stadium. pic.twitter.com/MNEfFG13YG August 19, 2026

Even after the match concluded on the fifth day, showers returned, underlining the challenging conditions faced by the ground staff throughout the contest.

Despite the persistent rain, the groundsmen worked continuously to keep the playing surface ready whenever conditions allowed the game to resume.

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Pant shared photographs of the ground on his Instagram Story, including images showing the covers spread across the field during the downpour. Ground staff could also be seen working in the rain.

Alongside the pictures, Pant expressed his appreciation for their efforts, writing:

"Thank you to the groundsmen and support staff. The effort and support from you was unbelieveable, especially with the rain. Really appreciate it."

Pant Makes History With 100 Test Sixes

Rishabh Pant also enjoyed a productive outing with the bat in Galle, contributing in both innings.

The left-hander made 39 in India's first innings, hitting four fours and one six. He then produced a more substantial contribution in the second innings, scoring 66 with eight boundaries and two sixes.

His second-innings knock also helped Pant reach a major personal milestone.

During the Test, he completed 100 sixes in Test cricket, becoming the first Indian batsman to reach the landmark in the format.

Pant's achievement also placed him third on the overall list of batsmen with the most sixes in Test cricket.