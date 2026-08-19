India WTC Final Hopes: What They Need To Do After Galle Win vs Sri Lanka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's 165-run victory against Sri Lanka boosts WTC campaign.

Points percentage increased to 53.33, India remains fifth.

Winning six or eight matches significantly improves qualification chances.

India WTC Final Chances: India have kept their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign firmly alive after securing a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle. The result gave Shubman Gill’s side a much-needed boost after their previous WTC outing ended in a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa last November. More importantly, India improved their points percentage, although they remain outside the top four.

India Move Up In WTC PCT After Sri Lanka Win

India’s points percentage climbed from 48.14 to 53.33 following their victory in Galle.

Despite the improvement, India continue to occupy fifth place in the WTC standings. Australia lead the table with a PCT of 77.77, followed by South Africa on 75.00, New Zealand on 72.22 and Bangladesh on 66.67.

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Australia have retained top spot despite recently suffering a home defeat against Bangladesh, while India now have an opportunity to make further progress during the remainder of their WTC schedule.

The Galle Test was heavily affected by rain and extended into the fifth day, but India maintained control long enough to complete a convincing win.

India’s WTC Qualification Equation

India still have eight Tests remaining in their WTC 2025-27 campaign. Their immediate task is to finish the Sri Lanka series before travelling to New Zealand for a two-Test assignment.

After that, the decisive phase of their campaign will arrive with a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home next year.

The numbers suggest India still have a realistic path to the final. If Gill’s team wins all eight of their remaining matches, their final PCT could rise to 74.07%, which would put them in a strong position to challenge for a top-two finish.

Even winning six of those eight Tests would leave India with a highly competitive chance of reaching the WTC final, although their qualification would also depend on results involving the other contenders.

Galle Win Gives India Momentum

The victory over Sri Lanka was therefore more than just a series-opening success.

It gave India valuable WTC points and restored some momentum after their disappointing South Africa series. With seven Tests still to come after the ongoing Sri Lanka assignment, India know they have little room for error.

The road to the WTC final remains demanding, but the Galle victory has ensured that Gill’s team still has a clear opportunity to fight for a place in the title clash at The Oval next year.