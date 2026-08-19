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English NewsSportsCricketIndia WTC Final Hopes: What They Need To Do After Galle Win vs Sri Lanka

India WTC Final Hopes: What They Need To Do After Galle Win vs Sri Lanka

India’s 165-run Galle win lifted their WTC PCT to 53.33 and kept their final hopes alive, with eight Tests remaining in their qualification campaign.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's 165-run victory against Sri Lanka boosts WTC campaign.
  • Points percentage increased to 53.33, India remains fifth.
  • Winning six or eight matches significantly improves qualification chances.

India WTC Final Chances: India have kept their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign firmly alive after securing a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle. The result gave Shubman Gill’s side a much-needed boost after their previous WTC outing ended in a 0-2 home series defeat to South Africa last November. More importantly, India improved their points percentage, although they remain outside the top four.

India Move Up In WTC PCT After Sri Lanka Win

India’s points percentage climbed from 48.14 to 53.33 following their victory in Galle.

Despite the improvement, India continue to occupy fifth place in the WTC standings. Australia lead the table with a PCT of 77.77, followed by South Africa on 75.00, New Zealand on 72.22 and Bangladesh on 66.67.

Also Check: Stuart Broad Calls Pakistan 'A Poor Side', Says England Should Win 3-0 In Brutal Verdict

Australia have retained top spot despite recently suffering a home defeat against Bangladesh, while India now have an opportunity to make further progress during the remainder of their WTC schedule.

The Galle Test was heavily affected by rain and extended into the fifth day, but India maintained control long enough to complete a convincing win.

India’s WTC Qualification Equation

India still have eight Tests remaining in their WTC 2025-27 campaign. Their immediate task is to finish the Sri Lanka series before travelling to New Zealand for a two-Test assignment.

After that, the decisive phase of their campaign will arrive with a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home next year.

The numbers suggest India still have a realistic path to the final. If Gill’s team wins all eight of their remaining matches, their final PCT could rise to 74.07%, which would put them in a strong position to challenge for a top-two finish.

Even winning six of those eight Tests would leave India with a highly competitive chance of reaching the WTC final, although their qualification would also depend on results involving the other contenders.

Galle Win Gives India Momentum

The victory over Sri Lanka was therefore more than just a series-opening success.

It gave India valuable WTC points and restored some momentum after their disappointing South Africa series. With seven Tests still to come after the ongoing Sri Lanka assignment, India know they have little room for error.

The road to the WTC final remains demanding, but the Galle victory has ensured that Gill’s team still has a clear opportunity to fight for a place in the title clash at The Oval next year.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of India's opening WTC Test against Sri Lanka?

India secured a 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test at Galle. This result boosted their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign.

How did the Galle win impact India's WTC points percentage?

Following their win, India's points percentage climbed from 48.14 to 53.33. This improved their standing after a previous 0-2 home series defeat.

Where does India currently rank in the WTC standings?

India currently occupies fifth place in the WTC standings. Despite their improved points percentage, they remain outside the top four.

How can India reach the WTC final?

India has eight Tests remaining in their campaign. Winning all or most of these matches, especially against Australia, is crucial for a top-two finish.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill WTC India VS Sri Lanka ICC
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