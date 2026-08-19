India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsUS Ambassador Sergio Gor Calls J&K 'Important Part Of India' During First Srinagar Visit

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Calls J&K 'Important Part Of India' During First Srinagar Visit

US Ambassador Sergio Gor calls J&K an “important part of India” during his first Srinagar visit, while signalling a possible review of Washington’s travel advisory.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US may reconsider J&K travel advisory, benefiting regional tourism.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his first visit to the Union Territory, signalling a notable shift in Washington’s tone on the region. After meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, Gor said discussions focused on strengthening economic ties and creating opportunities beneficial to both India and the United States.

He also indicated that the US could reconsider its travel advisory for J&K, a move that could boost tourism and regional economic activity.

Gor Meets Omar Abdullah

Gor met Omar Abdullah in Srinagar as part of his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge as US Ambassador to India. The meeting focused on bilateral relations, with particular attention to economic collaboration and opportunities in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Gor described the meeting as “very good” and said there would be follow-up discussions in Washington and New Delhi. He also praised Kashmir’s natural beauty, calling it an “incredibly beautiful place” and expressing his enthusiasm about visiting the region for the first time.

Abdullah had earlier made clear that issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir would have to be addressed by India’s central government rather than Washington. He said he would discuss the Union Territory with the ambassador but would not seek solutions to its domestic problems from a foreign government.

Also Read: CM Vijay Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Keeping Students Away From Protests

US May Reconsider Travel Advisory

The prospect of a review of the US travel advisory emerged as another key takeaway from Gor’s visit. The existing US advisory warns American citizens against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir because of terrorism and civil unrest, with the exception of eastern Ladakh and Leh.

The advisory has long been a concern for Kashmir’s tourism sector, which relies heavily on international visitors. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti recently urged Gor to reconsider the warning, arguing that it affects thousands of families dependent on tourism.

Gor is also expected to travel to Ladakh, where he will meet senior officials. His visit comes amid efforts to expand US-India engagement and could signal greater American economic and diplomatic interest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Modi Cabinet’s Big Infra Push: Rs 13,041 Crore Projects Approved, 2.6 Million Jobs Expected

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Aug 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu & Kashmir Pakistan INDIA Sergio Gor
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
US Ambassador Sergio Gor Calls J&K 'Important Part Of India' During First Srinagar Visit
US Envoy Sergio Gor Calls J&K 'Important Part Of India' During First Srinagar Visit
News
Modi Cabinet’s Big Infra Push: Rs 13,041 Crore Projects Approved, 2.6 Million Jobs Expected
Modi Cabinet’s Big Infra Push: Rs 13,041 Crore Projects Approved
News
CM Vijay Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Keeping Students Away From Protests
CM Vijay Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Keeping Students Away From Protests
World
Ousted Ukraine Defence Minister Fedorov Calls For Wartime Elections, Challenges Zelenskyy
Ousted Ukraine Defence Minister Fedorov Calls For Wartime Elections, Challenges Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Tejashwi Yadav to Lead RJD’s Raj Bhavan March in Support of Student Protest
EXPRESSWAY CONTROVERSY: Workers Use ‘Jugaad’ to Clear Waterlogging, Congress Takes Dig
STUDENT PROTEST: Students Protest Teacher Shortage, Poor Food and Alleged Assaults in Unnao
BIG BREAKING: Imran Masood and Ashu Malik Clash During Saharanpur Disha Meeting
Satyendar Jain Arrest: Former Delhi Minister to Appear in Court
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget