US Ambassador Sergio Gor Calls J&K 'Important Part Of India' During First Srinagar Visit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US may reconsider J&K travel advisory, benefiting regional tourism.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described Jammu and Kashmir as an “important part of India” during his first visit to the Union Territory, signalling a notable shift in Washington’s tone on the region. After meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, Gor said discussions focused on strengthening economic ties and creating opportunities beneficial to both India and the United States.

He also indicated that the US could reconsider its travel advisory for J&K, a move that could boost tourism and regional economic activity.

Gor Meets Omar Abdullah

Gor met Omar Abdullah in Srinagar as part of his maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge as US Ambassador to India. The meeting focused on bilateral relations, with particular attention to economic collaboration and opportunities in the Union Territory.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K | After meeting with CM Omar Abdullah, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor says, "It's a pleasure to be here...This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled… pic.twitter.com/5NQbNYvNo1 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Gor described the meeting as “very good” and said there would be follow-up discussions in Washington and New Delhi. He also praised Kashmir’s natural beauty, calling it an “incredibly beautiful place” and expressing his enthusiasm about visiting the region for the first time.

Abdullah had earlier made clear that issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir would have to be addressed by India’s central government rather than Washington. He said he would discuss the Union Territory with the ambassador but would not seek solutions to its domestic problems from a foreign government.

Also Read: CM Vijay Takes U-Turn, Withdraws Order Keeping Students Away From Protests

US May Reconsider Travel Advisory

The prospect of a review of the US travel advisory emerged as another key takeaway from Gor’s visit. The existing US advisory warns American citizens against travelling to Jammu and Kashmir because of terrorism and civil unrest, with the exception of eastern Ladakh and Leh.

The advisory has long been a concern for Kashmir’s tourism sector, which relies heavily on international visitors. Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti recently urged Gor to reconsider the warning, arguing that it affects thousands of families dependent on tourism.

Gor is also expected to travel to Ladakh, where he will meet senior officials. His visit comes amid efforts to expand US-India engagement and could signal greater American economic and diplomatic interest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Modi Cabinet’s Big Infra Push: Rs 13,041 Crore Projects Approved, 2.6 Million Jobs Expected