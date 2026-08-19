Manav Suthar Creates History With 10-Wicket Haul, Joins Elite India Spin Club

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manav Suthar took 10 wickets, leading India's Test victory.

Became the youngest Indian for 10 wickets away.

Suthar's 4/76 and 6/55 spells secured Test series lead.

Manav Suthar IND vs SL Test: Manav Suthar produced a match-winning performance in Galle as India defeated Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The 24-year-old left-arm spinner finished with 10 wickets in the match, adding his name to an exclusive list of Indian bowlers. Suthar's performance was particularly significant because it came in an away Test and made him the youngest Indian to claim a 10-wicket match haul outside India.

Suthar Becomes Youngest Indian To Take 10 Wickets Away

Manav Suthar was 24 years and 16 days old when he completed the landmark.

After taking 4/76 in Sri Lanka's first innings, the spinner returned with an even more impressive spell in the second innings.

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His 6/55 helped India break through the hosts' batting line-up and complete a convincing victory, putting him in the company of some of India's most celebrated spinners.

Suthar became only the seventh Indian spinner to claim 10 wickets in an away Test, joining Ravichandran Ashwin, Bishan Singh Bedi, Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

However, Suthar has achieved something none of those six managed at such a young age. He is the only Indian spinner in that group to complete a 10-wicket haul away from home before turning 28.

Suthar Outshines India’s More Experienced Spinners

Manav Suthar's achievement becomes even more impressive considering his role within India's bowling attack in Galle.

He was the youngest of India's three left-arm spin options for the Test, but ended up producing the most decisive performance among them.

His accuracy, control and ability to consistently trouble Sri Lanka's batters proved crucial as India tightened their grip on the match.

The second-innings figures of 6/55 were particularly important, with Sri Lanka unable to withstand India's bowling pressure during their chase.

Fourth Indian To Take 10 Wickets Against Sri Lanka

Suthar also joined another exclusive group with his performance in Galle.

He became only the fourth Indian bowler to claim a 10-wicket match haul against Sri Lanka, following in the footsteps of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin.

The spinner's contribution ultimately proved decisive as India completed the Test victory and moved 1-0 ahead in the series.